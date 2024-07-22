Man City Have PSG Ace on Their Radar if Star Goalkeeper Moves to Saudi Arabia
Manchester City could lose Ederson this summer, as a reported move to the Saudi Pro League is a possibility. As a result, the Premier League club might have to pursue a shot-stopper to replace the Brazilian.
The Brazilian had initially agreed to terms with Al-Nassr, but the deal ultimately fell through. Now, Al-Ittihad are reportedly discussing a potential move for the 30-year-old, who remains eager to join a Saudi club.
Moreover, with Ederson’s contract expiring in 2026, the English club could look to cash in on a player whose long-term future might not be with Manchester City.
Still, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has described the deal as complex. It’s believed that City are seeking €50 million to €60 million for the goalkeeper, who has won six Premier League titles.
However, talkSPORT have reported that City could target Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and added that the 25-year-old would be open to a move to the Premier League.
The Italian international joined the French giants on a free transfer from AC Milan in 2021. Since then, he has made 114 appearances for the club and has won three Ligue 1 titles.