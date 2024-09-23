Man City injury update: Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake latest news and return dates

Man City will hope for some positive injury news for two key players in midfield.

Pep Guardiola’s side sit top of the Premier League table but have dropped their first points of the season, after they had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Arsenal in a dramatic encounter.

Kevin De Bruyne missed that match and Rodri was then forced off, leaving City without two of their big names against their most likely title rivals.

Nathan Ake and Oscar Bobb are longer-term absentees, as City continue a busy run of fixtures domestically and in Europe heading into the next international break.

Here’s a look at the latest Man City injury news...

Rodri

City have been left sweating over the fitness of Rodri after he limped off early in the draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

The midfielder went down in the opening seconds of the match, after clashing with Kai Havertz, but continued until he picked up what appeared to be a knee injury after 20 minutes.

As Rodri made a run to the near post from a corner, he jarred his knee awkwardly after colliding with Thomas Partey and collapsed to the floor. The midfielder was unable to continue and looked in significant pain as he was replaced.

"I don't know, I didn't speak to the doctor," Guardiola said after the match.

"[But] Rodri is strong. He leaves the pitch in this action because he felt something, otherwise Rodri stays there.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne was not involved in the match against Arsenal, missing out on the squad entirely.

The Belgian was forced off at half-time in the Champions League draw with Inter Milan last week, which left him as a doubt to face the Gunners.

A late decision was made to not include him, but Guardiola has suggested De Bruyne is not facing a lengthy spell out.

The Man City boss said on Sunday: "I think it's not a big, big one [injury], but was not able [to play] for today."

Potential return date: Saturday September 28 vs Newcastle

Kevin De Bruyne was left out of the squad against Arsenal (AP)

Nathan Ake

City were handed an injury blow during the international break, when Nathan Ake picked up an issue while playing for the Netherlands against Germany.

That has kept the defender out against Brentford, Inter and Arsenal, and Ake is not expected to return until next month.

“Injured, I think until the next international break,” Guardiola said recently.

“We are unlucky with Nathan - every time he goes [to play for the Netherlands], he comes back injured.”

Potential return date: Sunday October 20, vs Wolves

Oscar Bobb

Having impressed over the summer, Bobb suffered a significant injury just days before the new season.

He required surgery on a fractured leg and City confirmed at the time that he would be out for “three or four months”, which would mean the 21-year-old could potentially return before the end of the year.

Potential return date: December 2024