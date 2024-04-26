Man City to face hearing for 115 charges in 'near future', says Premier League CEO

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says Manchester City will face a hearing for their 115 alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules in the “near future”.

A date has been set for the hearing but Masters, speaking earlier this year, has not revealed further details.

It was announced in February 2023 that City had been charged with breaching Premier League's FFP regulations, with 115 individual charges between 2009 and 2018.

Man City have always strongly denied any wrongdoing.

Speaking at a European Leagues press conference in London on Friday, Masters said: "We can’t comment on the case, the date is set. The case will resolve itself at some point in the near future."

Fans of rival clubs have often questioned by progress has been slow to resolve the case, with the likes of Everton and Nottingham Forest recently being handed points deductions.

Speaking back in January, Premier League CEO Masters said: ‘Yes, I can [understand frustration from supporters about the length of time over the probe].

“I can but they are very different charges, that’s all I’d say.

“If any club, whether they’re the current champions or otherwise, had been found in breach of spending rules for year 2023 they would be in exactly the same position as Everton or Nottingham Forest.”