Man City eye move for Xabi Alonso as Pep Guardiola’s potential replacement

Manchester City have identified Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola, according to The Athletic.

Speculation is rife about the Spanish tactician’s long-term future. He is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Guardiola has been repeatedly pressed about his future, but the former Barcelona manager is keeping his cards to his chest and is keen to explore his options next summer.

He was among several candidates under consideration for the England job, but the uncertainty surrounding his future threw a wrench into the Football Association’s (FA) plans.

That door has now slammed shut, with the FA appointing Guardiola’s former nemesis, Thomas Tuchel, as the Three Lions head coach.

Man City’s sporting director, Txiki Begiristain, is set to leave the club next summer, and his exit could influence Guardiola’s decision.

However, there are more rumours about Guardiola staying at Man City for one more year than going anywhere else.

Guardiola has strong ties with Man City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak, who has already convinced him to extend his contract three times.

While they can feel fairly confident of retaining his services, the Premier League champions aren’t keeping all their eggs in one basket and have already started scouring the market for a potential replacement.

Shortly after it was confirmed that Begiristain would step aside at the end of the season, Man City announced that Hugo Viana would replace him.

The Sporting CP director’s appointment has stirred talks of Ruben Amorim potentially replacing Guardiola, but Alonso is also on the club’s early shortlist.

The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder established himself as one of the best young managers in Europe when he led Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title last season.

However, Man City will have to fend off competition from reigning European champions Real Madrid, who consider Alonso to be the ideal successor to Carlo Ancelotti.