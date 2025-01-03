Man City Enter Transfer Race to Rival Newcastle, Tottenham for £20M-Rated PSG Target

Paris Saint-Germain could be on the verge of a defensive shake-up as they navigate key challenges in their backline. With Milan Škriniar potentially heading for the exit and Presnel Kimpembe still recovering his fitness, the club is actively exploring reinforcements.

Meanwhile, as Marquinhos moves into his 30s, PSG may look to inject youthful energy into their defense. In 2024, PSG made strides by signing promising center-backs Lucas Beraldo and Willian Pacho.

However, the club appears far from finished, with fresh defensive targets reportedly under consideration. Last summer, PSG aimed to bolster their options, including a late-window pursuit of Tomás Araújo, a deal that ultimately fell through.

According to Foot Mercato, sporting advisor Luis Campos recently met with representatives of RC Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov. While talks have begun, PSG has yet to submit a formal offer.

What’s the latest on Abdukodir Khusanov?

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester City are keen on signing the 20-year-old in January, with the defender valued at approximately €12 million.

🚨 Manchester City are interested in securing the signing of Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens in January. The 20-year-old is valued at around €12M. (Source: @FabrizioRomano ) pic.twitter.com/oJa6iL6FsU — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 2, 2025

The Mirror reported that Newcastle are targeting a move for Khusanov, who is set to cost around £20 million. Eddie Howe’s side are among several clubs also targeting the midfielder’s signature, with Khusanov expected to leave the Ligue 1 club next month as they look to raise funds.

Tottenham Hotspur are also reported to be interested, intensifying the competition for the young talent.