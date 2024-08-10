Man City beat Man Utd in Community Shield penalty shoot-out after Jonny Evans miss

Kevin De Bruyne lifts the Community Shield - Reuters/Toby Melville

City win 7-6 on penalties

It was deep into the Wembley afternoon when Jonny Evans skied the eighth Manchester United penalty of the shoot-out and the prospect of Erik ten Hag’s 2024 Wembley double over their all-conquering neighbours gradually faded out.

These are long afternoons at the end of long summers of Euro and Copa, although for United it will feel like an opportunity that passed them by. They led the game through the substitute Alejandro Garnacho, and then later they led the penalty shoot-out, and both times it slipped away. Yet for much of this Community Shield final, which was not much of a game, United looked to have a coherent plan that yielded a good performance.

As the arrival of Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui draws closer, it was the defensive aspect of United that looked the most solid ahead of the signing of the two Bayern Munich defenders. Harry Maguire and Evans are not a long-term solution but with Lisandro Martinez at left-back and Diogo Dalot on the other side, they looked solid. City created very little.

Yet City have become the pre-eminent side of the last seven years of English football by wriggling out of these traps. They ran out of time in the FA Cup final defeat by United less than 80 days earlier on the same pitch. This time the gradual restocking of Pep Guardiola’s team with more experienced players eventually yielded the equaliser. That was from substitute Bernardo Silva who would later have his shoot-out penalty – the first of City’s – saved by Andre Onana. Unusually he headed in a fine cross from Oscar Bobb for City’s goal.

The 20-year-old Norwegian attacker Bobb, from City’s academy was one of a group of young players who started for Guardiola. They included Rico Lewis and Nico O’Reilly, both 19; and the returning loanee James McAtee, 21. United should have won the game. There were two excellent chances for Marcus Rashford, watched by the new interim England manager Lee Carsley at Wembley. A moment of hesitation from Mason Mount in the first half when Amad Diallo passed to him instead of shooting. A fine strike from Bruno Fernandes that was fractionally offside in the making.

Yet when Garnacho cut in from the right on his left foot and finished perfectly at the near post it felt like United had got the winner they deserved. Then came Bernardo’s equaliser and the penalties. United were two penalties from winning the shoot-out when Jadon Sancho missed at the same end he had done three years ago in the Euro 2020 final. Evans’s miscalculation was even greater and Manuel Akanji finished the job for City.

Man City beat rivals at Wembley – As it happened:

05:49 PM BST

Erik ten Hag’s reaction

The performance was great, we were winning both in the game and the penalty shoot-out, so it’s tough to take. It hurts in your stomach. We have to use this pain to give us motivation to do better. We have shown that we compete against City and we have to take that belief into the season. Jadon is a very good penalty-taker. Today he missed; that’s part of the game. I was pleased that we managed to be on an equal level with City by getting Rashford higher up the pitch and defending. We put pressure on the ball, and then in possession we got some overloads in midfield and had some very good spells. There are many positives.

"We have to believe that we can compete with City"



Erik ten Hag reflects on Man Utd's penalty shoot-out loss to Man City



Erik ten Hag reflects on Man Utd's penalty shoot-out loss to Man City

05:46 PM BST

Pep Guardiola: ‘The ball was like a balloon’

It’s nice to start the season with a trophy, especially against our rivals. I know how much it means to the fans. Ederson is the best penalty taker we have along with Erling and Kevin. His penalty was really, really good. Oscar Bobb is really good in small spaces. His work ethic is so aggressive in the short and long spaces. What an action [for the goal]. We were excellent for 35 minutes but the ball was like a balloon. I’m sorry, I know they want to play with the ball but it’s not good. Both teams suffered. We lost a lot of balls and they are one of the best teams in the world in transition. It’s nice to play this game because it means you won something the previous season. I’m not responding to your question [about potentially winning five titles in a row] – let’s see how the players come back. We have 11 months of competition. The target is not to win the Premier League, it’s to win the next game.

"He's our best penalty taker alongside Erling and Kevin"



Pep Guardiola praises Ederson for his penalty abilities 🙌



Pep Guardiola praises Ederson for his penalty abilities

05:35 PM BST

The player of the match Oscar Bobb talks to ITV

It’s a great feeling, the first time we’ve won it in a few years. And to do with a young group is great. We didn’t get too downbeat when we went behind. When I put the cross in I thought it’d be for Erling, but fortunately Bernardo was in there was well. It’s a trophy and that will give us a lot of confidence. No negatives. [Will we see more of you this season?] Hopefully!

Incredible 🤩



Birthday boy Bernardo Silva equalises for Man City right at the death

05:27 PM BST

Trophy presentation

The United players and staff form a guard of honour for the City squad, who stroll up to collect their medals before Kevin De Bruyne does the trophy-lifting duties. This is their first Community Shield triumph since 2019, which was also the only season in the last seven that they failed to win the Premier League. If any team can break the spell, it’s this lot.

05:22 PM BST

United agree double deal for de Ligt and Mazraoui

Here’s more on the news that Manchester United have agreed a £60m double deal to sign Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

05:19 PM BST

Manuel Akanji’s reaction

When you miss your last penalty you don’t have as much confidence so I let the other players shoot first. But I had a good feeling – I practised yesterday and I told [Ederson] I’d put it down the middle. It wasn’t easy. We played well, United got better and we tried to stay in the game. It was a great action from Oscar and a great header from Bernardo. Along with Erling, Ederson is the best penalty taker in our team. I know when he takes a penalty, it’s a goal. It’s a great start to the season. I haven’t won the Community Shield so I’m happy to win this trophy. Hopefully we’ll get the next one soon.

Manchester City players congratulate Ederson after their penalty shootout victory. - Matt Impey/Shutterstock

05:11 PM BST

Manchester City win the Community Shield!

Akanji scores! City 7 United 6 Manuel Akanji missed against England at the Euros, but he blasts his penalty down the middle to win the Community Shield for Manchester City!

United’s players look disappointed, especially Evans, but overall it was an encouraging day for Erik ten Hag. City have won another trophy, their first Community Shield in 2019, and had the best player on the pitch in the brilliant young Norwegian Oscar Bobb.

The moment Manuel Akanji won the Community Shield for Man City

05:10 PM BST

Evans misses! City 6 United 6

Jonny Evans lifts a poor penalty over the bar, a kind of slow-motion Jaap Stam. City are one kick from victory.

Jonny Evans misses for Man Utd and Man City are Community Shield champions

05:09 PM BST

Dias scores! City 6 United 6

Ruben Dias runs up slowly... and sends Onana the wrong way. Lovely penalty.

05:08 PM BST

Martinez scores! City 5 United 6

He looked nervous but it was a calm penalty: he stopped, sat Ederson down and put it into the other corner.

05:08 PM BST

Nunes scores! City 5 United 5

On we go. Matheus Nunes blasts a majestic penalty into the top left corner. What’s he doing taking the sixth penalty?!

Matheus Nunes gives Andre Onana no chance. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

05:07 PM BST

McTominay scores! City 4 United 5

Ederson got a slight touch, diving to his right, but it was hit with power and that was decisive.

05:06 PM BST

Ederson scores! City 4 United 4

As against Real Madrid, the goalkeeper Ederson scores with frankly offensive nonchalance. Wonderful stuff.

05:06 PM BST

Casemiro scores! City 3 United 4

Casemiro, whose performance today is the biggest plus for United, scores with ease. Ederson dives right, Casemiro goes to his right.

05:05 PM BST

Savinho scores! City 3 United 3

The debutant Savinho scores, sending Onana the wrong way, and it’s now effectively sudden death.

Savinho does the necessary. - David Rogers/Getty Images

05:04 PM BST

Ederson saves from Sancho! City 2 United 3

Poor Jadon Sancho, who missed in the Euro 2021 final at Wembley, has had his penalty tipped onto the post by Ederson. It was a brilliant save at full stretch, with the ball bouncing back across the goalline to safety.

Jadon Sancho reacts after his penalty was saved by Ederson. - David Rogers/Getty Images

05:03 PM BST

Haaland scores! City 2 United 3

The big man had a quiet game but he’s done his job from the spot. Onana, who originally offered Haaland about two-thirds of the goal, went the wrong way again.

05:02 PM BST

Garnacho scores! City 1 United 3

Excellent penalty, clipped into the side netting to his left. Ederson went the wrong way.

05:02 PM BST

De Bruyne scores! City 1 United 2

Onana tries to put off De Bruyne, who ignores all the nonsense and sends him the wrong way.

05:01 PM BST

Dalot scores! City 0 United 2

Dalot jogs on the spot, runs up and just forces his penalty through the hands of Ederson. It was hit with enough power that Ederson could only push it into the side netting.

05:00 PM BST

Onana saves from Bernardo Silva! City 0 United 1

Bernardo Silva, whose tame chip was saved in the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid, has failed to score again. It was a poor penalty, sidefooted to his right but nowhere near the corner. Onana went the right way and saved quiet easily.

04:59 PM BST

Fernandes scores! City 0 United 1

He calmly sends Ederson the wrong way.

04:58 PM BST

Bruno Fernandes will take the first kick

Eventually. Nobody seems in a hurry.

04:56 PM BST

FT: City 1 United 1

And so to penalties. That was an enjoyable game, played with a decent intensity. Both goals came in the last 10 minutes. Alejandro Garnacho’s was all his own work; Bernardo Silva’s equaliser was set up superbly by Oscar Bobb.

Bernardo Silva roars with delight after equalising for City. - Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

04:54 PM BST

90+4 min: City 1 United 1

City are finishing the stronger. De Bruyne pings a trademark cross-shot that is claimed by the diving Onana.

04:54 PM BST

90+3 min: City 1 United 1

Oscar Bobb has probably been the best player on the pitch today and that was a fabulous assist for Bernardo Silva. It remains to be seen whether Guardiola gives him regular game-time this season but he’s certainly impressed in the build-up to the new campaign. A thrilling young talent.

04:50 PM BST

90 min: City 1 United 1

Five added minutes. City have brought on Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake for Bobb and Gvardiol.

04:48 PM BST

Goal!

89 min: City 1 United 1 (Bernardo) Bernardo Silva celebrates wildly after scoring a superb equaliser! It was superbly made by Bobb, the player of the match in my opinion. He received a short ball in the area, Martinez tight to his back. In a flash Bobb was gone, away from Martinez to stand up a cross that was headed in at the far post by the flying Bernardo. He got in front of Pellistri, whose lack of defensive experience was exposed. Lovely goal though, and a quite beautiful turn from Bobb.

Incredible 🤩



Birthday boy Bernardo Silva equalises for Man City right at the death

04:47 PM BST

87 min: City 0 United 1

There have been some suggestions in recent weeks that Amad Diallo has made the right-wing position his own, thanks to his impressive pre-season. But here comes Alejandro Garnacho to remind everyone of his quality. Brilliant goal by the 20-year-old, a player who always makes things happen. Perhaps Marcus Rashford’s place in the team is the most under threat ahead of next week’s league opener against Fulham?

Alejandro Garnacho celebrates his goal. - David Rogers/Getty Images

04:45 PM BST

85 min: City 0 United 1

Bernardo Silva is booked for a spiteful late challenge on Garnacho.

04:43 PM BST

83 min: City 0 United 1

United substitution Jadon Sancho comes on for Marcus Rashford.

04:41 PM BST

Goal!

82 min: City 0 United 1 (Garnacho) Alejandro Garnacho gives United the lead with a fine solo goal! He has grabbed this game by the scruff since coming on and now he’s given United the lead. Garnacho received a simple pass on the right and moved straight infield with only thing in mind. He ran square across the edge of the area area, past two static defenders, and guided a precise left-foot shot back across Ederson. That’s a terrific goal from another young player who is emphatically ready for regular first-team football.

Alejandro Garnacho brilliantly gives Man Utd the lead 🤩



Alejandro Garnacho brilliantly gives Man Utd the lead

04:41 PM BST

Some people are on the pitch...

A very small pitch invader talks to Marcus Rashford - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP

04:40 PM BST

80 min: City 0 United 0

City substitution Bernardo Silva for James McAtee, who had a promising game without catching the eye like Oscar Bobb.

04:39 PM BST

79 min: City 0 United 0

Chance for United! Garnacho moves infield with purpose and hits a long-range shot that deflects behind for a corner.

It’s swung deep and headed down by Rashford towards McTominay, who misses his kick six yards from goal! That was another great chance for United.

04:38 PM BST

78 min: City 0 United 0

You should never read too much into the Community Shield. The big takeaways are probably that Oscar Bobb and Rico Lewis are ready, and Casemiro might not be finished after all.

04:35 PM BST

75 min: City 0 United 0

Rashford hits the post! A classic break from United. Fernandes flips an early pass into the space for Garnacho, who vrooms down the right and crosses early towards Rashford, unmarked at the far post. He has to take the shot with his left foot and slices it off the outside of the post. That’s the second clear chance Rashford has had today; he’d love a goal today to leave all the doubt of last season behind.

Another big chance fades away for Man Utd as Marcus Rashford cannot find the back of the net

04:34 PM BST

75 min: City 0 United 0

It’s been a quiet few minutes. No sign yet of Kevin De Bruyne, Josuha Zirkzee, Jadon Sancho, Bernardo Silva...

04:30 PM BST

70 min: City 0 United 0

Fernandes runs onto Casemiro’s early long pass and shoots straight at Ederson from 20 yards. At the other end, the last man Martinez comes across to make a lusty sliding tackle on Nunes.

04:27 PM BST

68 min: City 0 United 0

An excellent pass from Onana allows McTominay to get the wrong side of Nunes, who brings him down and is booked.

04:27 PM BST

67 min: City 0 United 0

Bobb shuffles past two or three players on the right and crosses beyond the far post. Savinho meets the dropping ball with a half-volley that is well blocked by Pellistri.

Moments later Savinho beats his man and puts in a fine cross that is cleared at the far post by Martinez. He already looks like a fun player to watch.

04:25 PM BST

65 min: City 0 United 0

There’s no extra-time in the Community Shield, so things stand we’re 25 minutes away from a penalty competition.

McTominay almost has a chance after a dangerous break, but he allows Fernandes’s through pass to run across his body and Dias makes a good challenge.

04:24 PM BST

65 min: City 0 United 0

These are the updated line-ups.

Man City (4-2-3-1) Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Nunes, Kovacic; Bobb, McAtee, Savinho; Haaland.

Man Utd (4-2-4-0) Onana; Pellistri, Evans, Martinez, Dalot; Collyer, Casemiro; Garnacho, McTominay, Fernandes, Rashford.

04:23 PM BST

64 min: City 0 United 0

Double substitution for City Savinho, making his debut, and Matheus Nunes come on for Jeremy Doku and Nico O’Reilly.

04:22 PM BST

62 min: City 0 United 0

The goal machine Gvardiol curls a few yards wide from distance. Good effort. The attack started with Doku roasting the makeshift full-back Pellistri on the left.

04:21 PM BST

60 min: City 0 United 0

In fact Pellistri has gone to right-back, with Dalot moving to the left and Martinez returning to his usual position.

04:18 PM BST

59 min: City 0 United 0

Quadruple substitution for United Scott McTominay, Toby Collyer, Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri come on for Amad, Mount, Mainoo and Harry Maguire.

I think that means Casemiro will drop into defence.

04:17 PM BST

57 min: City 0 United 0

Fernandes teases a beautiful first-time cross that misses everyone in the middle and is headed behind for a corner by Lewis. It was crying out for Keith Houchen or Mick Harford to thump a flying header past Ederson.

04:15 PM BST

55 min; City 0 United 0

O’Reilly leads a promising City break and finds Haaland. He’s challenge on the edge of the D by Maguire and McAtee throttles the loose ball well wide.

04:14 PM BST

54 min: City 0 United 0

Disallowed goal! Fernandes runs onto a pass from Martinez, turns and beats Ederson with a glorious curler from the edge of the area. But then the flag goes up and replays confirm Fernandes was marginally offside.

Bruno Fernandes thought he'd given Man Utd the lead with a wonderful finish 💥



But it was ruled out for offside

04:10 PM BST

50 min: City 0 United 0

McAtee wins a 50/50 with Casemiro and moves dangerously towards the United area. Dalot comes across to make a good challenge.

04:07 PM BST

47 min: City 0 United 0

Rashford, who had a quiet first half, makes a promising run into the area from the left but is eventually crowded out.

04:05 PM BST

46 min: City 0 United 0

James McAtee begins the second half. No substitutions on either side yet.

04:05 PM BST

No such thing as a friendly

We saw some footage of Pep Guardiola losing his rag just before half-time, I think when Ederson booted the ball out of play. I shudder to think what he’d be like as a head chef. Imagine if you forgot to reduce the pesto sauce!

Pep Guardiola dishes out instructions. - Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

03:51 PM BST

Half-time verdict

As is usually the case with the Community Shield, it has been a little ponderous and stodgy at times. But there have also been some moments of excitement, especially when the wingers have got on the ball. Bobb and Doku have been City’s best route forward, while Diallo has been the most impressive of United’s players. United looked rather vulnerable at first but they have grown into it. Let’s see if they can maintain that after City use some of the quality on their bench.

The impressive Oscar Bobb gets away from Kobbie Mainoo. - David Rogers/Getty Images

03:49 PM BST

HT: City 0 United 0

No goals at Wembley. After a painfully slow start, the match started to liven up and there was some eye-catching skill from some of the younger players: Rico Lewis, Amad and particularly Oscar Bobb.

03:45 PM BST

44 min: City 0 United 0

Kovacic strolls through midfield, covering 50 yards before sweeping the ball across to Doku on the left. He cuts inside and drives just wide from the edge of the area. Onana, who might have been unsighted, didn’t move.

03:42 PM BST

41 min: City 0 United 0

The right-back Rico Lewis rocks up on the left side of the penalty area, beats Mainoo with a lovely body swerve and tries a cutback that is blocked by Maguire.

03:39 PM BST

38 min: City 0 United 0

Casemiro, who looked finished at the end of last season, is having an excellent half, particularly in possession. It would be a game changer for United if he got back to anywhere near his best.

03:38 PM BST

37 min: City 0 United 0

Chance for Rashford! Delightful football from United, a one-touch move involving Fernandes, Mainoo, Mount and finally Casemiro, who guides the ball to his left for Rashford to hit first time. He opens his body, Thierry Henry-style, but curls wide of the far post. That would have been a beautiful goal.

Man Utd show off another impressive move but Marcus Rashford cannot find the finish

03:36 PM BST

36 min: City 0 United 0

City have been the better team in this opening 35 minutes but United can at least say they have put together the best attacking move. A wonderfully quick exchange of passes between Diallo and Casemiro, and suddenly City’s defence had been unpicked. Either Diallo should have shot or Mount should have been quicker to react. You decide!

Amad Diallo reacts after his pass evaded Mason Mount in front of goal. - Zac Goodwin/PA

03:35 PM BST

35 min: City 0 United 0

United are having their best spell of the game. Fernandes’s fierce long-range strike is headed up in the air by Dias, who staggers backwards and then falls over. He looks okay.

03:33 PM BST

32 min: City 0 United 0

Chance for United! Amad cuts inside from the right again, plays a gorgeous one-two with Casemiro and slides the ball right across the face of goal. He was trying to give Mount an open goal but he should maybe have gone for it himself.

03:30 PM BST

29 min: City 0 United 0

Better from United. Amad cuts inside from the right, zig-zags smoothly between Gvardiol and Doku but then curls well wide. Lovely run though.

03:27 PM BST

26 min: City 0 United 0

That’s one risk of picking a very strong team in the Community Shield: it doesn’t look great if you are outplayed by a City team with only a handful of regulars.

03:25 PM BST

23 min: City 0 United 0

McAtee hits the post! City are well on top now. United are caught trying to play out, with Martinez playing a dodgy pass that is intercepted play Bobb. He reverses a quick pass to release McAtee, whose curling shot beats Onana and thumps off the far post.

James McAtee (centre) hits the post for Manchester City. - David Rogers/Getty Images

03:24 PM BST

22 min: City 0 United 0

The first chance of the match. Oscar Bobb zips infield from the right, beats Martinez and Evans through sleight of hip to create a shooting chance but then thrashes itover the bar. That finish aside, he’s playing beautifully.

Just before that chance, Lewis’s deflected cross fell awkwardly to Haaland beyond the far post. He hooked the ball back towards goal and United cleared.

Erling Haaland hooks the ball across goal. - Adam Davy/PA

03:22 PM BST

Slow and summery at Wembley

Not the most thrilling start to this game but Jeremy Doku has brought some energy to proceedings in the last few minutes, producing a delicious nutmeg on Diogo Dalot and then skipping past Harry Maguire. We’re yet to see much from United’s two midfielder-striker hybrids, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes. Equally, we’ve not seen much from Erling Haaland, either. Hot day, pre-season... it all feels a bit slow and summery so far.

03:21 PM BST

19 min: City 0 United 0

Even with a less experienced side, City are controlling the tempo of the game. It hasn’t been a rip-roaring start, mind you.

03:19 PM BST

17 min: City 0 United 0

A thrilling run from Doku, who beats Dalot (nutmeg) and Maguire (beaten for pace) with laughable ease, gets to the byline and lifts a cross that just evades O’Reilly in the middle.

03:16 PM BST

15 min: City 0 United 0

Haaland tries to chase a backpass, runs into Maguire and flattens him. Maguire gets slowly to his feet and shakes hands with Haaland. Maybe it is a friendly after all.

03:14 PM BST

13 min: City 0 United 0

Bobb makes a lovely run down the right, then plays a sharp square pass to O’Reilly on the edge of the D. He gets caught in two minds and is dispossessed by Casemiro.

Oscar Bobb has made a lively start for City. - Adam Davy/PA

03:11 PM BST

10 min: City 0 United 0

A dangerous inswinging corner from Bobb is headed behind for another by Casemiro. Bobb takes again, Maguire heads clear.

Casemiro heads the ball away from danger. - Nick Potts/PA

03:10 PM BST

8 min: City 0 United 0

A long pass is controlled deftly on the run by Rashford. Then he tries a bit of fancy footwork, gets in a muddle and knocks the ball out of play. The City fans enjoyed that.

03:08 PM BST

7 min: City 0 United 0

United’s formation is as expected, 4-2-4-0. They’re quite narrow out of possession and City are starting to ping a few crossfield passes in an attempt to open things up.

03:05 PM BST

5 min: City 0 United 0

I’ll give you a shout when the game starts.

Mason Mount tries to tackle Josko Gvardiol. - Adam Davy/PA

03:04 PM BST

3 min: City 0 United 0

A quiet start. Plenty of possession for United, most of it in their own half.

03:02 PM BST

1 min: City 0 United 0

Bruno Fernandes gets the match under way, with United kicking from right to left as we watch. Lisandro Martinez has started at left-back.

02:55 PM BST

Wan-Bissaka set to join West Ham

Kick-off is a few minutes away so there’s some time for a bit of transfer news before it all gets going: Manchester United and West Ham United are now close to an agreement (at last) for full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. We understand it’s not quite agreed yet but it’s getting there. Wan-Bissaka is not in the squad today.

02:54 PM BST

A reminder of the teams

(I know 4-2-4-0 looks a bit pretentious but United will almost certainly be playing without a centre forward, as they did in the FA Cup final win over City.)

Man City (possible 4-2-3-1) Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, O’Reilly; Bobb, McAtee, Doku; Haaland.

Substitutes: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Ake, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Savinho, Nunes, Kabore.

Man Utd (possible 4-2-4-0) Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Evans, Martinez; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Mount, Fernandes, Rashford.

Substitutes: Bayindir, Collyer, Eriksen, McTominay, Pellistri, Antony, Sancho, Garnacho, Zirkzee.

Oscar Bobb starts for Manchester City. - Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

02:45 PM BST

Ready to go

Erling Haaland, who had a summer break after Norway failed to qualify for Euro 2024, arrives at Wembley. - Eddie Keogh/The FA

02:44 PM BST

Friends reunited

Roy Keane chats with Ruud van Nistelrooy and Darren Fletcher, who are among Erik ten Hag's backroom staff. - Ash Donelon/Manchester United

02:40 PM BST

02:31 PM BST

United ‘agree deal for de Ligt and Mazraoui’

Erik ten Hag has just swerved a question about Matthijs de Ligt joining United from Bayern Munich, but it is being reported that they have agreed a £43m deal with him and also a £17m fee to sign the right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

"We have to be more consistent"



Erik ten Hag discusses what Man Utd need to do to beat Man City and have a better season than they did last season

02:22 PM BST

02:17 PM BST

Manchester United team news: Fernandes starts up front

Erik ten Hag has picked a pretty strong side, with no debutants in the starting XI. He wants to get his hands on that shield! Amad is preferred to Jadon Sancho and Antony on the wing. Alejandro Garnacho, who was at the Copa America, is also among the substitutes along with Facundo Pellistri. United have more right-wingers than, well never mind. The new signing Joshua Zirkzee is also on the bench.

02:16 PM BST

Manchester City team news: O’Reilly and McAtee start

The 19-year-old midfielder Nico O’Reilly starts for City along with Oscar Bobb and James McAtee, who spent the last couple of seasons on loan at Sheffield United. The bench includes Kalvin Phillips and the new signing Savinho. Jack Grealish is out with a minor injury.

Your City side at Wembley! 🩵



XI | Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias (C), Gvardiol, Kovacic, O'Reilly, McAtee, Bobb, Doku, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Ake, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Savinho, Nunes, Kabore

02:09 PM BST

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to live, minute-by-minute coverage of the Community Shield between Manchester City and Manchester United. Look, we can’t really call this the start of the new season; there’s no curtain to raise because nobody lowered one in May. Football is a 365-day business now, a never-ending story of hype, hope and talking about the counter-press in a haughty tone in an attempt to suggest you’re more intelligent than is objectively the case.

While you never know with a Manchester derby – it almost went off at Denis Irwin’s testimonial in 2000 – the Community Shield is usually somewhere between friendly and competitive. The proximity to Euro 2024, the final of which was less than four weeks ago, means a number of key players on both sides will be missing.

United also have their usual injury problems, with at least five first-teamers unavailable. But there’s an upside to all these absences: both sets of fans should get to see new signings and, even more excitingly, young prospects with infinite potential. The 17-year-old left-back Harry Amass has impressed for United in pre-season and is likely to start today, while Oscar Bobb looks like the next serious baller off the City production line.

There will be new players, young players and perhaps reborn players. Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford, Kalvin Phillips, Jadon Sancho and Antony are among those with a point to prove this season.

The actual result doesn’t really matter, especially as the team that wins the Community Shield hardly ever wins the title. The main thing for both teams, especially United, is to retain a positive mood ahead of the start of the Premier League season next weekend. And to suffer no more injuries.

Kick off 3pm.