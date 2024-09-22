Man City 2-2 Arsenal: Player ratings as City escape with a point against 10-man Arsenal

Manchester City snatched a 98th minute equaliser to deny Arsenal a first win at the Etihad Stadium since January 2015 and remain at the top of the Premier League table.

It was a monumental effort from the Gunners, who played the whole second half with ten players after Leandro Trossard was sent off just before the interval.

Erling Haaland’s landmark 100th goal for Manchester City opened the scoring and looked like it would see the hosts maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign. But Arsenal struck back, first with a stunner from Riccardo Calafiori and then a bullet Gabriel header for the second game running.

Arsenal had their backs to the wall following Trossard’s avoidable dismissal, but just as it looked as though City had run out of ideas, John Stones wrote the headlines that could prove key come May.

How the game unfolded

It was the most anti-climactic start imaginable to a big game, with a bullish body to body clash between Kai Havertz and Rodri inside the opening ten seconds leaving the latter on the ground receiving treatment for well over a minute as the clock ticked on.

The first chance went the way of the hosts as Ilkay Gundogan lashed wide a volley after a majestic touch created the opening – the finish was arguably the harder skill. But Haaland's opener wasn't far behind, threaded through by Savinho's quick turn and pass. Bearing down on the goal, there was only ever going to be one outcome from the flying Norwegian.

City’s start was blistering and Gundogan soon struck the post with a clever free-kick. Things might have been very different had that strike nestled in the net instead.

While Calafiori didn't cover himself in glory for City's opener, the Italian made up for it in spectacular fashion when he fired Arsenal level, seemingly out of nowhere from the edge of the box. City were angry, though, because referee Michael Oliver beckoned Kyle Walker over just before an Arsenal free-kick and allowed the set-piece to be taken before the defender was back in position.

Gabriel, another who had been poor for Haaland’s goal, should have scored shortly before he did. Both attempts in the closing stages of the half were very similar, getting a run on the ball at a corner. The first flew narrowly over, the next hit the back of the net. Yet the game then quickly turned again when Trossard was shown a second yellow, not clear if it was a consequence for his barge in the back of Bernardo Silva, or half heartedly kicking the ball away afterwards.

A man down invited pressure for Arsenal, but the visitors did a great job of repelling it, limiting City only to shots from distance in the early stages of the second half. But David Raya soon had to channel the spirit of Gordon Banks from the 1970 World Cup, scooping away Haaland’s Pele-esque downward header. The Spaniard then got his legs in the way of one from Josko Gvardiol as the intensity built and built.

Soaking up the pressure, Arsenal were increasingly happy for Walker, Gvardiol and Ruben Dias to have the ball around the edge of their box – over the likes of Gundogan or Silva. City were still mostly limited to shots from distance that were either blocked or never troubled Raya.

With moments left, it looked like City's time had come when the ball dropped invitingly to Gvardiol. But the well struck volley was met by Raya’s outstretched arms.

The seven minutes of added time indicated had elapsed when word came from the VAR that the game would continue until 99. And it was in the those extra moments when Stones made himself the City hero, capitalising on a rebound that fell at his feet. This time there was nothing that Raya, on the floor having dived for the initial shot, could do to stop it.

Man City player ratings (4-2-3-1)

GK: Ederson - 4/10 - Could have been more aggressive when the corner came right into the six-yard box for the Gabriel header, but ended up getting blocked in. Conceded more goals than saves.

RB: Kyle Walker (c) - 5/10 - Can be slightly aggrieved by being pulled out of position just before the first goal. But he was completely done by the movement for Gabriel for Arsenal's second.

CB: Ruben Dias - 4/10 - Camped in Arsenal's half like an extra midfielder in the second half, without seeming to know what to do with the ball. The visitors were happy to let him have it because his final ball and shooting skills were poor to say the least.

CB: Manuel Akanji - 6/10 - Stopped having to defend by half-time and kept pushing forward.

LB: Josko Gvardiol - 7/10 - His efforts were some of the best that City had in their seige of the Arsenal goal, forcing good saves from Raya.

CM: Rodri - N/A - Seemed to make the most of Havertz bumping him but couldn't continue after appearing to jar his knee just under 20 minutes in.

CM: Ilkay Gundogan - 6/10 - Lashed at a really good early chance when he'd done the hard part initially. Unlucky to strike a post not long after.

RM: Savinho - 7/10 - Made the early goal with a dazzling turn and slick through ball and was probably City's most dangerous spark for long periods.

AM: Bernardo Silva - 6/10 - Couldn't direct a good chance on target after Raya had initially saved a Haaland header. Had a lot of touches in Arsenal's third but it got harder to make it count.

LM: Jeremy Doku - 6/10 - Looked to try and make things happen but a couple of blocked shots from outside the box were his most meaningful actions.

ST: Erling Haaland - 6/10 - Took his early goal extremely well, with the early finish to the near post seeming to wrongfoot Raya. Chances dried up because Arsenal squeezed the penalty area shut.

Substitutes

SUB: Mateo Kovacic (22' for Rodri) - 5/10

SUB: Phil Foden (69' for Doku) - 4/10

SUB: John Stones (79' for Walker) - 7/10

SUB: Jack Grealish (79' for Savinho) - 6/10

Subs not used: Stefan Ortega (GK), Scott Carson (GK), Rico Lewis, Matheus Nunes, James McAtee.

Manager

Pep Guardiola - 7/10 - Between Rodri being forced off and Arsenal's goal, looked various stages of irate at times during the first half. There wasn't much else he could other than will his team on.

Arsenal player ratings (4-4-2)

GK: David Raya - 9/10 - Made important saves, particularly from a Haaland header and a Gvardiol volley, when City were camped in Arsenal's half after the break. Claiming a corner deep into stoppage time summed up his enormous contribution.

RB: Jurrien Timber - 8/10 - His game was all about defending, struggling to get forward at all, but he absolutely locked down his side of the pitch.

CB: William Saliba - 8/10 - Bodied by Haaland early on but then won that duel overall.

CB: Gabriel - 7/10 - Didn't seem to have a clue where he was when Haaland was played in to score. Made himself a real threat at set-pieces to counter that lapse.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori - 7/10 - Made up for questionable positioning with an outstanding equaliser.

RM: Bukayo Saka (c) - 5/10 - Sacrificed tactically at half-time, having barely touched the ball other than whipping in the corner for Gabriel's headed goal.

CM: Thomas Partey - 7/10 - Fought hard to try and stop City picking their way through.

CM: Declan Rice - 7/10 - Shielded the back four heroically....almost.

LM: Gabriel Martinelli - 7/10 - Played his role in Arsenal's second goal by ensuring Ederson couldn't get a clear run at the ball. VAR looked and said it was okay. Quiet with the ball.

ST: Kai Havertz - 6/10 - Courted controversy seven seconds in by bumping into Rodri. His impact was really limited, didn't complete a single accurate pass all game, but defended from the front.

ST: Leandro Trossard - 3/10 - Let his team down with what was ultimately a needless second yellow.

SUB: Ben White (46' for Saka) - 7/10

SUB: Jakub Kiwior (74' for Calafiori) - 7/10

SUB: Gabriel Jesus (88' for Martinelli) - N/A

SUB: Myles Lewis-Skelly (90+2' for Timber) - N/A

Subs not used: Neto (GK), Maldini Kacurri, Jorginho, Ethan Nwaneri, Raheem Sterling.

Manager

Mikel Arteta - 8/10 - Switched things to a back five at half-time when his team were a goal up but a man down, but opted for four in midfield and no outlet up front. It meant the pressure was enormous, yet parking the bus almost proved to be the perfect tactic

Player of the match - David Raya (Arsenal)