Man arrested on suspicion of urinating on memorial of PC Keith Palmer

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of outraging public decency after a man was photographed apparently urinating on the memorial of PC Keith Palmer yesterday afternoon.

The man is currently in custody in Essex after presenting himself at a police station.

Mr Palmer was stabbed during the Westminster terror attack which killed five people in 2017.

The memorial was unveiled outside Parliament in 2018 in recognition of his service at Carriage Gates where PC Palmer was attacked.

Speaking yesterday in response to an image circulating on social media, Commander Bas Javid of the Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of a disgusting and abhorrent image circulating on social media of a man appearing to urinate on a memorial to PC Palmer.

"I feel for PC Palmer’s family, friends and colleagues.

"We have immediately launched an investigation, and will gather all the evidence available to us and take appropriate action.”

Tobias Elwood MP, who gave first aid to the officer as he lay dying, called the image “abhorrent.”

As of 9pm last night, police confirmed that more than 100 people had been arrested during yesterday's protests for offences including violent disorder, assault on police and possession of an offensive weapon.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary likened the protesters’ behaviour to “extreme thuggery.” “We have seen some shameful scenes today, including the desecration of PC Keith Palmer’s memorial in Parliament, in Westminster Square, and quite frankly that is shameful, that is absolutely appalling and shameful,” she said.