Man arrested on suspicion of Manslaughter in connection with Adam Johnson's death

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the death of former NHL player Adam Johnson, according to a new report from BBC.

Johnson was cut by an errant skate blade during a match between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers. He was later taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"We have been carrying out extensive inquiries to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances," South Yorkshire Police said in a statement. "We have been speaking to highly specialized experts in their field to assist in our inquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation."

Floral tributes outside the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, ahead of a memorial for Nottingham Panthers' ice hockey player Adam Johnson. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images) (PA Images via Getty Images)

Between 2018-19 and 2019-20, Johnson played in 13 games with the Penguins, scoring one goal and four points.

More to come.