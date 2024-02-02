Man Allegedly Posed as Minor Online to Meet Child Predator, Then Fatally Shot Him

James Spencer III, 22, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Sean Connery Showers, 37

A Texas man is charged with murder after allegedly posing as a minor to meet and kill a convicted sex offender, according to authorities.

The Houston Police Department alleges that in May 2023, James Spencer III, 22, shot and killed victim Sean Connery Showers, 37.

Police claim Showers approached a vehicle in the early morning hours of May 29 and then was shot by the suspect, who at the time was unidentified. Upon further investigation, police arrested Spencer, who they claim admitted to the killing.

Showers was found in a ditch with multiple gunshot wounds, police say.

Citing authorities, Click 2 Houston and ABC 13 report that Spencer allegedly claimed to be a minor online, in an attempt to lure Showers under the guise of sex, who he believed was a sex offender.

Showers pleaded guilty to possessing child sex abuse material in 2009, federal authorities said at the time, ABC 13 reports. Showers was sentenced to 30 months in prison and then to two years in 2019 for failing to register as a sex offender, per the outlet.

In a press conference aired by ABC 13, prosecutor Rehaman Merchant said Spencer set up a meeting and knew exactly where Showers was going to be the night of the murder.

“Regardless of the likability of the victim, we’re a nation of laws,” Merchant said at the press conference. “So no one gets to be judge, jury and executioner depending on how they feel.”

It is not immediately clear if Spencer has entered a plea or retained an attorney.



Read the original article on People.