Mallorca keep up La Liga winning streak at Real Valladolid

Mallorca stretched their La Liga winning run to three games in a 2-1 victory at Real Valladolid.

The visitors were forced to survive some late pressure at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla but they came out on top in a chaotic final ten minutes.

Real Valladolid were denied by the post early on with Mallorca missing two good chances either side of the break as the contest continued to tighten up.

The breakthrough came via a neat finish from former Real Valladolid striker Cyle Larin to put Mallorca on course for three points.

Valery Fernandez scored late on, for the second game in a row, as a consecutive winning goal, before Ivan Sanchez netted an added time consolation for the home side.

A win on the mainland moves Mallorca up to fourth in the table overnight with Real Valladolid now winless in their last seven league games since the opening weekend of the campaign.

