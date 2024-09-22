Malinovskyi surgery successful after horrific fracture

Genoa confirmed that Ruslan Malinovskyi had successful surgery today after the horrific injury that saw the Ukraine international fracture his fibula and dislocate his ankle.

The midfielder caught his studs in the turf as he went to make a clearance in yesterday’s 2-0 Serie A defeat to Venezia at the Stadio Penzo.

His right ankle was visibly broken, leaving teammates and opponents clearly shaken as he was stretchered off.

Devastating injury for Malinovskyi

The 31-year-old went under the knife today at the clinic of Professor Federico Santolini.

The surgery to reduce the fracture was successful and Malinovskyi will begin rehabilitation treatment next week with the Genoa medical staff.

Although there is no formal confirmation of the prognosis, this type of injury generally requires at least seven or eight months on the sidelines.

The Ukraine international first came to Serie A for Atalanta and moved to Olympique Marseille before returning to Italy for Genoa last summer.