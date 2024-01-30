Mali vs Burkina Faso LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Mali vs Burkina Faso LIVE!

Two teams looking to stake their claim to go deep into the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations meet in the last-16 today as Mali take on Burkina Faso. A quarter-final meeting and hosts Ivory Coast await the winners in Korhogo.

On five occasions have Mali managed to reach the final four but they are one of the larger nations to have never won an AFCON tournament, but there is plenty of talent in Eric Chelle's squad to suggest they can end their wait for a crown after topping a difficult Group E.

Burkina Faso meanwhile finished fourth two years ago but defeat to Angola last time out left them as runners-up in Group D. It promises to be a fascinating clash between these two west African neighbours, although the Eagles have won eight of their last ten meetings. Follow Mali vs Burkina Faso LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!

Kick-off: 5pm GMT | Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 4:45pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Mali vs Burkina Faso.

These west African neighbours face off in Korhogo today for the right to face the hosts of this Africa Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast, in the quarter-finals.

Kick-off comes at 5pm GMT from Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!