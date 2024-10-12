Malachi Hosley rushes for 2 TDs and Penn beats Bucknell 31-21 for coach Ray Priore's 50th victory

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Malachi Hosley rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns, Aidan Sayin passed for 190 yards and a touchdown, and Pennsylvania beat Bucknell 31-21 on Saturday for coach Ray Priore's 50th victory with the Quakers.

Priore became the fifth head coach in the 147-season history of Penn football to reach 50 career victories.

Penn (2-2) beat Bucknell (3-3) for the 10th straight time since 2003. The Quakers also extended their winning streak against Patriot League opponents to eight straight since Oct. 9, 2021.

Penn pulled ahead by scoring a touchdown on its opening three drives of the second half.

Julien Stoke returned the second-half kickoff 42 yards and Hosley took advantage of the short field possession by running it in from the 32 for a 17-7 lead. He went untouched until needing to stiff-arm a defender at the 5 before diving into the end zone.

Bucknell turned it over on its next possession when quarterback Ralph Rucker IV fumbled and Sam Carlson recovered. Hosley, again, capped a seven-play, 62-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown to make it 24-7.

Following a Bucknell touchdown, Sayin found Jared Richardson wide open over the middle for a 49-yard touchdown and a 31-14 lead.

Tariq Thomas had two rushing touchdowns for Bucknell. Josh Gary made 13 catches for 137 yards.

__ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

The Associated Press