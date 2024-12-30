Makengo headed to Olympiacos on loan?

Klemens Hartenbach and the SC Freiburg administrative team continue to work proactively in order to park the younger prospects on their roster in loan locales the winter. In addition to shipping out Noah Weißhaupt (FC St. Pauli) and Kenneth Schmidt (Hannover 96), the Breisgauer appear ready to send defender Jordy Makengo to Olympiacos Piraeus.

Germany's Kicker Magazine confirms the rumor regarding the 23-year-old Frenchman, yet merely notes that Makengo is a "candidate" for the Greek outfit. Makengo, who has amassed 27 top flight appearances for Freiburg over the past two seasons, has also been lined with SV Werder Bremen in the past.

Makengo appeared 20 times in the league last year under previous trainer Christian Streich. He also made five Europa League appearances, registering an assist in Freiburg's win over Olympiacos in the group stage. He's made just seven relief appearances under Julian Schuster this year.

