'Majorly high': One player thinks Liverpool are overvaluing him in talks

One player feels Liverpool are overvaluing him in transfer talks this summer. He’s trying to take it as a compliment!

Sepp van den Berg feels Liverpool are valuing him very highly in transfer talks this summer. The Reds are open to selling the Dutchman - but only for the right price.

PSV Eindhoven are one of the clubs hoping to sign Van den Berg but almost certainly can't afford the £20m asking price. That's a bit of a problem for the young defender, who is in favour of leaving this summer if he can't et regular game time with Liverpool.

"I know in today’s market [high prices] will happen," said Van den Berg, per the Liverpool Echo. "For the price they want for me, hmmm…Liverpool may think it is right as I had a good season, if they want £20-£25million, that is a lot more.

"Hopefully, we can find a way. Maybe I stay, maybe I go. The first reaction from me is that it was quite high! But it is also a compliment.

"For me, it is about playing time. If I get it here, there is no better place to be. Of course, [the price tag] is a compliment. But it makes it difficult. £20m is majorly high."

Van den Berg on his price tag

Players very rarely talk about their price tags, especially when it's just an asking price. Van den Berg has been consistently open about a transfer this summer, however, and shows no restraint when it comes to discussing it.

As for the price, though, we see both sides. Van den Berg will look at the club hoping to sign him and know they can't pay £20m. At the same time, Liverpool would expect to pay that for a player of his age and quality if they wanted to sign him this summer.

And that's Van den Berg's problem. The simplest fix here is for him to break into Liverpool's squad and play regularly. If that doesn't happen, then someone is going to have to compromise.

Either that's Liverpool on their price tag or Van den Berg on his hopes for the next season. Another loan, regrettably, might be in his future.

