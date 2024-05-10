Major Lord's revamp to continue as new £62m upgrade gets green light

Redevelopment: The ongoing work at Lord’s will take its capacity north of 32,000 (Getty Images)

The latest phase of Lord’s’ major redevelopment is set to begin later this year after a £62million upgrade of two of its iconic stands was given the green light.

Plans to upgrade the Allen Stand, which sits directly beside the Pavilion, and the neighbouring Tavern Stand were approved by MCC members at the club’s AGM last week.

The project, which was signed off by Westminster City Council’s planning committee last month, will see the ground’s capacity increase by 1,100 seats, taking it’s total above 32,000.

The revamp will also come with improvements to hospitality and catering facilities and work is set to begin only three years after the £53m upgrade of the Compton and Edrich stands at the opposite end of the ground was completed.

The work will see the existing Allen Stand entirely demolished, while a fourth tier will be added to the Tavern Stand.

Construction is set to begin in September this year, following the end of the cricket season, and will pause during the 2025 and 2026 seasons to allow the venue to continue staging international and domestic matches.