Major League Soccer hopes new roster rules allow teams to sign more star talent

Major League Soccer announced Thursday it will immediately implement roster changes to allow teams to welcome more star talent like Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi and LAFC’s Olivier Giroud, and attract younger, on-the-rise players to the league.

Get ready for MLS owners with deep pockets ready to spend on free-agent international stars and aspiring young talents – even if exorbitant transfer fees are involved.

Essentially, MLS heard the complaints from coaches and players, particularly when it comes to competing against teams in LIGA MX in Mexico during tournaments like CONCACAF’s Champions Cup or the upcoming Leagues Cup, which begins next Saturday.

It’s a broad effort that shows a commitment from MLS to advancing the sport in North America, promising an even more exciting and competitive future for players, clubs, and fans alike.

“The new roster rules open the door for clubs to sign additional world-class players and more emerging stars, while also providing a great deal of flexibility to invest across the roster,” said Todd Durbin, MLS executive vice president player strategy and relations.

MLS hopes its new roster rules will make it easier to attract international stars such as LAFC's Olivier Giroud (pictured) and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.

“We have a unique opportunity with the World Cup coming in two years. These modifications, along with others being discussed for potential implementation in 2025 and beyond, will elevate our league and increase fan engagement around the world.”

MLS says the rule changes come after a comprehensive, data-driven process by the league and its Sporting and Competition Committee, filled with club owners and sporting directors, along with insights from more than 25,000 soccer fans surveyed across the United States and Canada.

What are the new MLS roster rules?

All MLS rosters will now feature six prime roster spots that can be used to acquire or retain more world-class players and emerging talents.

Teams can use all three Designated Player and all three U22 Initiative Player slots, eliminating previous limitations.

The total compensation and acquisition costs for the three designated players can exceed salary cap measures, while players 22 years old or younger can be signed with unrestricted acquisition fees not counted against a team’s salary budget.

Teams can also opt to add a fourth under-22 player instead of the third designated player, and receive $2 million in general allocation money to dedicate how they see fit for the rest of their roster.

MLS teams can also convert $3 million of total transfer revenue into general allocation money to further help with roster spending.

The rule change went into effect on Thursday.

What impact will the new rule changes have on MLS?

Along with attracting new star players and younger talent, the rule changes offer MLS teams more flexibility to build rosters and invest in homegrown players.

The new rules will impact how clubs can spend significant funds outside of the salary budget and provide teams the opportunity to move discretionary spending into the general spending pool.

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino was an outspoken figure in favor of the roster changes implemented, after his club’s exit in the quarterfinal of the Champions Cup in April. Reigning MLS champions Columbus Crew ultimately fell to LIGA MX side Pachuca in the final.

“If MLS doesn't ease the various rules it has to have deeper rosters, with injuries and suspensions, Liga MX will continue to have the advantage," Martino said.

“Still, I've always thought, even while working in Mexico and now working in the U.S., that the comparison between the two leagues is useless. MLS still cannot compete with Liga MX at the same level because of roster rules. I think the process will be changing, with alterations coming in the short term.”

Inter Miami’s Julian Gressel offered a player’s perspective.

“I don’t want to make excuses, I don't want to come here and say that’s why we’re out, but I think if you look at the two benches, it gives you a pretty good idea of what it’s like,” Gressel said. “I hope that the MLS will take the right steps to potentially, in the future, be able to have a deeper roster so that you can compare a little bit more and you can kind of make a push for this competition more.”

The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLS roster rules: Here's how teams can sign international star talent