This major champion made it to the weekend of 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA playing with broken toe

SAMMAMISH, Wash. – Ashleigh Buhai made it to the weekend of a major championship despite a broken lefty pinky toe.

The South African nicked her toe on the corner of the bed at 4:30 a.m. Thursday but chose to carry on at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, where she’s currently tied for 55th.

“I felt like if I could get the shoe on and keep it in there and just try,” said Buhai, the 2022 AIG Women’s British Open champion.

Buhai went to the physio on Thursday and had it taped up. After the round, X-rays confirmed that the toe was broken. Doctors told her to strap up the toe and let it heal by itself, though walking a golf course surely isn’t helping that process, she noted.

“Today, walking was a little easier,” she said, “but I can’t put any pressure on it when I’m hitting it.”

Buhai will have some time off after this week to rest up before heading over to France for the Amundi Evian Championship.

