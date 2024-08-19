Will Mahomes, Chiefs’ starters play in preseason finale? Coach Andy Reid says...

Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the starters will sit out the Chiefs’ final preseason game Thursday against the Chicago Bears, Kansas City coach Andy Reid said Monday.

“I’ll probably sit the starters, the way it looks right now,” Reid said.

Since the NFL went to a three-game preseason schedule for each team in 2021, the Chiefs have done it both ways, playing and sitting their starters to open the third exhibition game. Reid said the decision typically comes down to how many snaps the starters received in training camp and in the first two preseason games.

In Saturday’s 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions, Mahomes got 18 snaps. The Chiefs’ starting offensive linemen played 18-24 snaps. Also, the Chiefs didn’t hold a practice inside their indoor facility during training camp, allowing them to maximize reps at Missouri Western.

Not practicing on Monday because of injuries were wide receiver Hollywood Brown, cornerback Nazeeh Johnson, defensive tackle Chris Jones, wide receiver Jaaron Hayek, defensive end Truman Jones, offensive lineman McKade Mettauer and long-snapper James Winchester.

Reid said the Chiefs will sign a long-snapper to fill in for Winchester, who sprained an AC joint in his shoulder during Saturday’s game. Tight end Noah Gray snapped for a field goal and punt; Winchester returned in the second half.

Reid said Jones, guard Joe Thuney and tackle Jawaan Taylor are expected back for the Chiefs’ regular-season opener on Sept. 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.

“The only one probably in question is Hollywood,” Reid said.