Magomed Ankalaev: UFC champ Alex Pereira knows all too well not to fight me on short notice

Magomed Ankalaev claims he was ready to save UFC 310, but Alex Pereira wasn't.

Ankalaev is eager to get his title shot against light heavyweight champion Pereira, to the point that he's even willing to do it without a full camp. When welterweight champion Belal Muhammad was forced out of his title defense against Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC 310 on Dec. 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas lost it's main event.

Both Ankalaev (19-1-1 MMA, 10-1-1 UFC) and Pereira (12-2 MMA, 9-1 UFC) hinted that they'd be ready to replace that fight, but Ankalaev says only he was.

UFC 307 results: Patient Alex Pereira violently finishes Khalil Rountree in Round 4 to defend title

Willing to fight everyone short notice but with me, he knows he have to be ready he’s not stupid — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) November 4, 2024

Ankalaev also said that his title fight with Pereira could happen in the first quarter of 2025.

"I was offered three dates December, February, and March and I agreed to all three dates I have to win by KO I have no problem. It is condition."

I was offered three dates December, February, and March and I agreed to all three dates I have to win by KO I have no problem. It is condition. — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) November 4, 2024

