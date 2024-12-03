Magic vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Orlando Magic play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
The Orlando Magic are spending $10,101,082 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $15,920,019 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 3, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: TNT
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 880 ESPN New York
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Magic vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest