Magic star forward Franz Wagner out indefinitely after suffering torn oblique muscle

The Orlando Magic will be without Franz Wagner indefinitely after the forward suffered a torn right oblique during Friday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Wagner, Orlando's first-round pick in 2021, will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The 23-year-old Wagner is averaging a career-high 24.4 points, 5.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Magic through 25 games. Including the 30 points he scored on Friday, he has a nine-game streak of scoring at least 20 points or more.

The Magic are already without Paolo Banchero, who is also dealing with a torn oblique and has not played since Oct. 30. Banchero was also off to a hot start averaging 29 points per game through Orlando's first five games of the season.

Losing two of your best forwards isn't ideal for the Magic. As of Saturday, they sit third in the Eastern Conference with a 16-9 record and have won 12 of their past 14 games.

The Magic are set to visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday to take part in the NBA Cup quarterfinals.