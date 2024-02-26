Magic big man Mo Wagner listed as top Bulls target in free agency

The Chicago Bulls have been in a rut for a few seasons, yet the front office has decided not to make any significant moves. Since they added DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, and Lonzo Ball in 2021, the roster has remained almost entirely stagnant while the rest of the league has either pushed forward or hit the reset button.

But since the front office seems hell-bent on competing, they should look to add some quality players in free agency who can help patch up some of the holes on the roster. Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report recently wrote a list of the top free agency targets for every team.

One of the guys he mentioned for the Bulls was Mo Wagner of the Orlando Magic.

“Nikola Vučević is the only rotation-level big currently under contract for the Bulls in 2024-25, so they could certainly use some depth inside,” Bailey wrote. “Wagner has quietly become one of the league’s better frontcourt reserves. Over the past three seasons, he’s averaged 21.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 65.3 percent on two-point attempts.”

Adding an energetic big like Wagner could be a big help for Chicago.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire