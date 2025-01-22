Madison Keys vs. Elina Svitolina: Results from 2025 Australian Open quarterfinals

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Madison Keys of United States of America celebrates during her match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at the 2025 Australian Open.

Three of the final eight women left standing at the 2025 Australian Open were Americans, but after Monday night saw the world's No. 3 ranked player and the top-ranked American Coco Gauff lose in straight sets to Spain's Paula Badosa, hopes for a U.S. woman winning the singles title fell on the shoulders of No. 8 seed Emma Navarro and No. 19 seed Madison Keys.

Keys was first up and faced off against No. 28 seed Elina Svitolina, who reached the Australian Open quarterfinals for the third time in her career (after consecutive appearances in 2018 and 2019). Keys was making her fourth appearance in the quarterfinals in Melbourne. She made the semifinals twice – in 2015 and 2022.

In Tuesday night's match (Wednesday in Australia), Keys dropped the first set to Svitolina 3-6 before rallying to win the next two, 6-3, 6-4.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN BRACKET: Scores, schedule and how to watch

The 29-year-old Keys had already taken down two top-10 seeds in her run to the quarterfinals, defeating fellow American and No. 10 seed Danielle Collins in straight sets in the third round and No. 6 seed Elena Rybakina in the Round of 16 in three sets.

Svitolina, a 30-year-old from Ukraine, also scored a big upset in the tournament, knocking out No. 4 seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the third round after losing the first set.

Keys vs. Svitolina highlights

No. 19 Madison Keys defeated No. 28 Elina Svitolina, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

What to know about Madison Keys

Keys is a 29-year-old tennis star from Rock Island, Illinois. Keys turned professional at just 14 years old, and actually defeated the world's No. 81 ranked player at the time Alla Kudryavtseva. At 14 years and 48 days, Keys became the seventh-youngest player ever to win a WTA Tour-level match and the youngest since 1994.

In 2016, Keys ranked 7th in the world, the highest ranking she's ever earned in her career. Unfortunately for Keys, she'd fail to perform at Grand Slam events that year, never earning a spot in the quarterfinals, pushing her down the rankings. The following year though, at the US Open, Keys would earn a spot in the finals, where she would ultimately lose to fellow American Sloane Stephens in straight sets (6-3, 6-0). That match remains the farthest Keys has ever reached at any Grand Slam event.

What happens next?

The Australian Open women's singles semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, January 23 at Rod Laver Arena, while the final is set for Saturday, Jan. 25.

Keys will face No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek in the semifinals. Swiatek defeated Navarro in straight sets following Keys' victory over Svitolina.

The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Keys beats Svitolina: Results from 2025 Australian Open quarterfinals