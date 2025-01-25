Madison Keys v Aryna Sabalenka LIVE: Australian Open score and latest updates from final

Aryna Sabalenka faces Madison Keys in the Australian Open final as the World No 1 bids to achieve the first ‘three-peat’ of women’s singles titles in 26 years, in what promises to be a battle between two big-hitters in Melbourne.

Sabalenka is targeting her fourth major title to underline her status as best in the world and the Belarusian can become the first player since Martina Hingis in 1999 to win the tournament three times in a row.

She faces the in-form American Keys, an unlikely finalist as 19th seed but who stands with nothing to lose after her thrilling victory over Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals.

Keys is aiming to win her first grand slam title at the age of 29, having lost the 2017 US Open final to compatriot Sloane Stephens. She is also out for revenge following an emotional defeat to Sabalenka in the 2023 US Open semi-finals.

Follow the latest updates from the Australian Open final in our live blog below:

Alfie Hewett wins second Australian Open title with victory over Tokito Oda

Jannik Sinner faces Alexander Zverev in men's singles final tomorrow

09:13 , Jamie Braidwood

SABALENKA HOLDS! Aryna Sabalenka 2-5 Madison Keys*

Sabalenka saves with the wide serve! Keys commits to the forehand strike on the second-serve return, but fires long.

Can Sabalenka stay alive in this set? Not just yet. Keys stays committed to the forehand and this time powers the return winner into open court!

Another winner from Keys keeps the game going as Sabalenka had advantage. The World No 1 gets back to game point with the backhand winner.

Is the defending champion playing herself into form? Keys nets and that’s a big hold from Sabalenka. Despite the double break.

(Getty Images)

09:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Aryna Sabalenka 1-5 Madison Keys

Suddenly Sabalenka is playing to stay in the set. The defending champion will be telling herself to stay patient.

But the errors continue to mount. A volley slumps into the net, and the backhand drifts long. Ooooof. Sabalenka then catches the edge of the line, to bring up 30-30. Another inch and that would have been set point.

But Keys finds the backhand pass! Sabalenka could not put her opponent away and Keys will have set point to take the lead in the Australian Open final!

09:06 , Jamie Braidwood

KEYS HOLDS! *Aryna Sabalenka 1-5 Madison Keys

Keys is playing lights out right now. The American even pulls off a backhand slice, on the run, that just drops over the net on the angle.

ACE from Keys to hold to love. That’s as good a service game as you can play in a grand slam final. She moves a game away from a first set lead.

09:04 , Jamie Braidwood

KEYS BREAKS! Aryna Sabalenka 1-4 Madison Keys*

The great thing about this match-up and final is both players will stay true to their games no matter what.

For Sabalenka, getting out of trouble in this opening set means going bigger, as she finds the forehand winner.

But Keys replies with a stunning, sharp forehand crosscourt winner inside the line. Sabalenka was passed at the net.

Another double fault from Sabalenka! Wow - chance for the double break for Keys in the fifth game of the final.

Sabalenka pauses. She finds the first serve out wide and then attacks on the forehand. But Keys digs in, defends, and Sabalenka nets on the short volley!

DOUBLE BREAK TO KEYS! The Sabalenka serve is struggling!

(Getty Images)

09:00 , Jamie Braidwood

KEYS HOLDS! *Aryna Sabalenka 1-3 Madison Keys

Keys converts a break of serve 90% of the time, and she earns another super hold. A big, spinny second serve gives Sabalenka nothing to play with on the return.

An error from Keys on the forehand side, looking for the corner, but Sabalenka goes long on the next return and the American moves further ahead.

08:56 , Jamie Braidwood

SABALENKA HOLDS! Aryna Sabalenka 1-2 Madison Keys*

Sabalenka also went 2-0 down in the first set of her semi-final against Paula Bodosa, but Keys has settled well here.

She dials in the return on the opening point but Sabalenka responds behind the forehand. 15-15.

Keys takes a couple of steps back to size up the forehand. Winner! What a strike from Keys, as she moves 15-30 up.

Keys can’t take advantage in the long rally - she goes long as Sabalenka roars to herself. A big serve follows from Sabalenka.

Keys nets on the backhand return and Sabalenka gets on the board. She withstands Keys for now.

(Getty Images)

08:52 , Jamie Braidwood

KEYS HOLDS! *Aryna Sabalenka 0-2 Madison Keys

Super start from Keys, as her serve finds its mark down the middle to move to 30-0. But Sabalenka responds, upping the power in the early exchanges between the big-hitters.

She blasts Keys out of the rally to get back to 30-30. Keys finds the first serve, works Sabalenka out wide, and then puts away the volley into the opposite side.

Sabalenka out on the return! Keys consolidates the break!

(Getty Images)

08:49 , Jamie Braidwood

KEYS BREAKS! Aryna Sabalenka 0-1 Madison Keys*

Sabalenka with a double fault on the opening point. Keys floats a soft backhand return on the second serve, as Sabalenka fires the forehand winner.

Sabalenka hits the net on the forehand, and Keys gets into a rally for the first time. Keys then goes long on the forehand.

30-30. It’s quite breezy out there on the court. A second double fault from Sabalenka! This brings break point.

Keys finds the baseline! Sabalenka is pushed back, and Keys steps in. Forehand winner! Keys take the opening break, in a nervy start from the champion!

08:45 , Jamie Braidwood

*Aryna Sabalenka 0-0 Madison Keys

Let’s go! Sabalenka is the heavy favourite, but Keys has nothing to lose and is arguably the in-form player.

Keys won the toss and chose to receive!

*denotes next server

08:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! Keys is out first, thanking a security guard as she steps out onto court. Sabalenka follows, still with headphones on.

The Rod Laver Arena is crackling as both players walk out and pass the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup as they step out onto court.

We’ll have a quick coin toss and then the warm-ups will begin.

(Getty Images)

08:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Madison Keys is waiting in the tunnel underneat the Rod Laver Arena. Aryna Sabalenka is not far away, listening to some music on her headphones.

Not too long now before the players walk out onto the court!

08:27 , Eleanor Crooks

Inspiration from opponent Aryna Sabalenka and a willingness to embrace change have carried Madison Keys to the brink of a long-awaited first grand slam title.

The American was hailed as the next big star of women’s tennis when she turned professional aged just 14 but, 15 years later, her best slam result remains a one-sided loss to Sloane Stephens in the US Open final in 2017.

But that could well change on Saturday, when Keys will take on two-time defending Australian Open champion Sabalenka in her second slam final having produced a stunning upset of Iga Swiatek.

She is confident she has learned from her US Open experience, saying with a smile: “I’ve obviously thought of that match endlessly for the past eight years.

“I think, during that match, I was so consumed with being nervous and the moment and the opportunity and all of that, that I never really gave myself a chance to actually play.”

Madison Keys out to unlock secret of grand slam success in Australian Open final

Alfie Hewett wins second Australian Open title

08:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Congratulations to Alfie Hewett, who has become the men’s singles champion at the Australian Open for the second time after beating his rival Tokito Oda 6-2 6-4.

Hewett adds to his 2023 singles victory with his 10th career grand slam singles title, with a straight-sets victory over the 18-year-old Japanese star Oda.

Yesterday, Hewett and Gordon Reid won their sixth consecutive men’s wheelchair doubles title. Quite the weekend already for Hewett, who now has 32 grand slams overall!

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

08:16 , Jamie Braidwood

What has Madison Keys said about Aryna Sabalenka?

“What’s really impressive is her mentality. I think her ability to kind of always go for it, no matter what the score is, is really impressive. She plays such fearless tennis. She has the ability to play so well that way. I think it’s very unique.

“I think a lot of people, no matter what, even if it was a tight point, you kind of expect them to play a little bit more conservative or back down a little bit, and you know she’s not going to do that.

“I think not only is that impressive on her side, but I think it puts a little bit more pressure on her opponents where you know you’re always going to have to try to win the point because she’s never going to just play passive and give you an easy point.”

(Getty Images)

08:05 , Jamie Braidwood

What has Aryna Sabalenka said about Madison Keys?

[Speaking about the US Open semi-final in 2023]: “I was under so much pressure. It felt like she was just going for her shots, and everything was going in. She was just crushing it.

“I think at some moments she was just… she started questioning herself. I saw that and I felt like now is the moment to make sure that you put as many balls back as you can. I think that was the crucial moment to turn things around.

“She played incredible, aggressive tennis in that semi-final.”

Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys head-to-head

07:51 , Jamie Braidwood

This will be the sixth match between Sabalenka and Keys and third at the grand slams. Sabalenka has won four of their five previous encounters and the only victory for Keys came on grass.

Their last meeting was on hard courts at the China Open in Beijing last season, with Sabalenka winning in straight sets. Before then, Sabalenka came from a set down to beat Keys in the 2023 US Open semi-final.

2024: Beijing, round of 16, hard court: Sabalenka won 6-4 6-3

2023: US Open, semi-final, hard court: Sabalenka won 0-6 7-6 (1) 7-6 (5)

2023: Wimbledon, quarter-finals, grass: Sabalenka won 6-2 6-4

2021: Berlin, round of 16, grass: Keys won 6-4 1-6 7-5

2018: Cincinnati, quarter-finals, hard court: Sabalenka won 6-3 6-4

Madison Keys on what to expect in final versus Aryna Sabalenka

07:36 , Chris Wilson

Speaking after her semi-final win, Keys had this to say on her final opponent.

"There will definitely be some big hitting and definitely not a lot of long points but she's obviously going for her third Australia Open and I'm excited to get to play her,” said the American.

"I'm really excited for the challenge and I don't know, Saturday is very far ahead in my brain right now,” she added.

Aryna Sabalenka powers her way into another Australian Open final

07:30 , Chris Wilson

Aryna Sabalenka is one win away from a third consecutive Australian Open title after beating close friend Paula Badosa in the semi-finals.

The world number one dropped her first set at Melbourne Park since the 2023 final against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova last time out but normal service was resumed in a 6-4 6-2 success.

Sabalenka and Badosa describe themselves as soulmates, and the Belarusian saw at close quarters the obstacles Badosa overcame to make it to her first grand slam semi-final, with a persistent back problem almost forcing her into retirement.

Aryna Sabalenka powers her way into another Australian Open final

Madison Keys wins battle of wills against Iga Swiatek in Australian Open thriller

07:17 , Chris Wilson

Tennis has seen its fair share of mesmerising performances. Andy Murray’s gallant five-set thrillers, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal clashing in their prime, Serena Williams dominating with power and skill in equal measure.

Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek provided another one. Under the roof and the lights of the Rod Laver Arena the pair delighted, thrilled, and broke the hearts of themselves and the watching crowd as Keys claimed a 5-7 6-1 7-6 (10-8) win in a match fit for a final.

Only this wasn’t one. It was a semi-final and the reward for the winner was a meeting with defending Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka. Sabalenka who, earlier in the day, had powered her way past Paula Badosa in a 6-4 6-2 victory to book her spot in the showpiece match and set up the chance to win a third title in a row at this tournament.

Read Michael Jones’s full report of the semi-final win:

Madison Keys wins battle of wills against Iga Swiatek in Australian Open thriller

What happened in the semi-finals?

07:03 , Chris Wilson

Aryna Sabalenka put in a dominant display to ease past Spanish opponent Paula Badosa in the last round, winning 6-4, 6-2 against the 11th seed.

Meanwhile, 19th seed Keys produced one of the shocks of the tournament to beat second seed Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals.

The American required a final set tiebreak to beat Swiatek, eventually winning 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (10-8) to take her place in the second major final of her career.

(Getty Images)

When is the Australian Open women’s final?

06:45 , Jamie Braidwood

It will start from 8:30am GMT (UK time).

How can I watch the Australian Open?

In the UK, the Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the action online on the Eurosport website or with the discovery+ app.

Novak Djokovic responds to boos after retiring from Australian Open semi-final

06:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic was booed off the court by some sections of the Rod Laver Arena crowd after retiring from semi-final against Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic stopped after raising his thumbs as he left the court at the end of the first set, to audible jeers from some fans.

The 37-year-old was asked about that reaction in the Serbian section of his post-match press conference.

"I don't know what to say,” Djokovic said. “People have come and paid for the tickets expecting a great match and a big fight, which they didn't get.

"From that perspective, I can understand. I am doing my best to understand them, but I am not sure whether they understand me or if they even want to."

“I know how my body works, what I feel, and I know how much I’ve given to this tournament in the past 20-plus years. I will stop here, so that I don’t continue (speaking) in the wrong direction.”

Australian Open Tennis (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Retiring Novak Djokovic booed as Alexander Zverev tells off Australian Open crowd

06:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic retired from his Australian Open semi-final yesterday to a chorus of boos from sections of the Rod Laver Arena crowd as opponent Alexander Zverev called for “respect” to be shown to the 10-time champion.

Djokovic immediately shook hands with Zverev upon losing the first-set tiebreak after struggling with a torn muscle in his upper left leg, sustained in his quarter-final comeback over third seed Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday.

There were a few jeers from the crowd as the match ended far earlier than expected and the 37-year-old, who was bidding to become the oldest grand slam champion of all time in Melbourne, held his thumbs up as he departed the court.

Retiring Novak Djokovic booed as Alexander Zverev tells off Australian Open crowd

Madison Keys v Aryna Sabalenka start time and how to watch Australian Open final

06:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Aryna Sabalenka will aim to win a third Australian Open in a row against first-time finalist Madison Keys on Saturday in a battle of two big-hitters in the women’s singles final.

World No 1 Sabalenka has won 20 matches in a row at Melbourne Park and can become the first player to win three women’s singles titles in a row since Martina Hingis achieved a ‘three-peat’ in 1999.

Keys defeated second seed Iga Swiatek in a thrilling semi-final clash on Thursday and the 29-year-old is aiming to win her first grand slam title, having lost the US Open final to Sloane Stephens in 2017.

Keys and Sabalenka also met in the US Open semi-final in 2023, in what was a hugely emotional defeat for the American player at her home grand slam.

She will be out for revenge but stands as the underdog against Sabalenka, who has the chance to underline her status as the best player in the world with a fourth grand slam title at the age of 26. Here’s everything you need to know.

Madison Keys v Aryna Sabalenka start time and how to watch Australian Open final

Australian Open - Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys

06:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Australian Open women’s singles final.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka takes on 19th seed Madison Keys, with the former looking for her fourth major and Keys making just her second ever major final appearance.

Stick with us for full live coverage of the clash.