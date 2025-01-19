Madeline Schizas claims third Canadian women's figure skating title

LAVAL, Que. — Madeline Schizas captured her third Canadian figure skating title on Sunday.

The 21-year-old from Oakville, Ont., debuted her “Butterfly Lovers Concerto” program and scored 133.87 points in the free skate, bringing her total to 203.87.

Montreal’s Sara-Maude Dupuis wowed the hometown crowd and finished with 182.61 to claim silver. Ottawa’s Katherine Medland Spence took bronze with 181.55.

Schizas also won the event in 2022 and 2023 before Calgary’s Kaiya Ruiter spoiled her three-peat last year. Ruiter climbed from eighth to fourth (179.41) on Sunday.

Three-time ice dance champions Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier went for a fourth title in the free dance later Sunday. Gilles and Poirier led Saturday’s rhythm dance with a whopping 91.84.

World champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps won their third consecutive Canadian pairs title Saturday despite posting the second-best free skate. Roman Sadovsky became a two-time champion with a gold in the men’s event.

Skate Canada factors results into its selection for the Four Continents championship Feb. 19 to 23 in Seoul and the world championship set for March 24 to 30 in Boston.

Canada has three entries in each discipline for Four Continents. Three ice dance teams, three pairs teams, one men’s skater and one women’s skater will go to Boston.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2025.

