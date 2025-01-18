Maddie Phillips previews Brentford Women v Comets Ladies

Maddie Phillips says the team are “eager to get back to action” as Brentford take on Greater London Premier Division side Comets in the third round of the Capital Cup on Sunday at Bedfont Sports Club (kick-off 3pm).

The Bees, who are yet to play in 2025 following successive cancellations, will be aiming to continuing their incredible run of form against a Comets side who ply their trade in the division below.

Phillips was one of Brentford’s most consistent performers in 2024 and closed out the year in excellent form.

The right-back explained how she feels the team are hungry to continuing winning games in the new year as the side enter the second half of the season.

“We started the season really well and the final few months of last year saw us play some incredible football,” said Phillips.

“None of this will matter though if we are not able to continue our form. When I look around at my team-mates, I know everyone wants the same thing and we are all aware that there is still a long way to go if we want to be successful.”

Karleigh Osborne’s side went all the way in the Capital Cup and Trophy Cup in the previous campaign, somewhat cushioning the blow of just missing out on promotion from the league.

Phillips went on to talk about how important cup competitions are to the side and pointed to last season’s success.

“The league is the priority, but last season’s cup success has made us hungry for as much silverware as possible," she said.

“It’s not only a big achievement for us to win a cup but a great day out for our fans, we want to reward their incredible support with another cup win and that starts this weekend against Comets.”

Last time out

The Bees cruised to a 7-1 victory over Actonians Reserves in their final game of 2024.

Karleigh Osborne's side found themselves a goal down inside the opening 15 minutes but showed incredible character to fire seven past Actonians.

Ashley Cheatley netted another hat-trick, with Caroline Englehard, Samantha Read, Habeebat Gbajabiamila and debutant Down also on the scoresheet.

About Comets Ladies

Comets ply their trade in the Greater London Premier Division, the same division as Brentford Women’s B team where they currently sit sixth in the league table.

The side are also yet to play in the new year with their previous fixture ending in a 2-0 defeat to Hammersmith at the end of 2024.

Comets saw their last victory come in November in the second round of the Capital Cup where they pulled off a shock victory over Clapton Community on penalties, earning their place in the third round of the competition.

Match coverage

The club will provide updates of the match against Comets on social media, as well as a match report on the Brentford FC website and app.