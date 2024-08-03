Madden 25: See the ratings for entire Chicago Bears roster

EA Sports has revealed their Madden 25 ratings ahead of the Aug. 16 release, which includes 72 Chicago Bears players.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is Chicago’s highest-rated player, earning a 90 overall rating. Long snapper Patrick Scales earned the lowest rating with a 31.

The Bears’ top players according to Madden 25 are Allen, wide receiver DJ Moore (89), cornerback Jaylon Johnson (89), safety Kevin Byard (89) and running back D'Andre Swift (85).

Here are the ratings for every player on the Bears’ roster, sorted by position group.

Quarterback

Running back

Wide receiver

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 01: Keenan Allen #13 of the Chicago Bears talks with DJ Moore #2 and Rome Odunze #15 prior to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 01, 2024 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Tight end

Offensive line

Edge rusher

Nov 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive lineman Montez Sweat (98) applies pressure to Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the first half forcing an incomplete pass at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive tackle

Linebacker

Cornerback

Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) celebrates a pass breakup in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Safety

Specialists

K Cairo Santos - 77

P Tory Taylor - 74

P Corliss Waitman - 69

LS Patrick Scales - 31

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Madden 25: See the ratings for entire Chicago Bears roster