Madden 25: See the ratings for entire Chicago Bears roster
EA Sports has revealed their Madden 25 ratings ahead of the Aug. 16 release, which includes 72 Chicago Bears players.
Wide receiver Keenan Allen is Chicago’s highest-rated player, earning a 90 overall rating. Long snapper Patrick Scales earned the lowest rating with a 31.
The Bears’ top players according to Madden 25 are Allen, wide receiver DJ Moore (89), cornerback Jaylon Johnson (89), safety Kevin Byard (89) and running back D'Andre Swift (85).
Here are the ratings for every player on the Bears’ roster, sorted by position group.
Quarterback
Caleb Williams - 76
Brett Rypien - 57
Tyson Bagent - 56
Running back
D'Andre Swift - 85
Khalil Herbert - 77
Roschon Johnson - 72
Khari Blasingame - 72
Travis Homer - 70
Wide receiver
Keenan Allen - 90
DJ Moore - 89
Rome Odunze - 76
Tyler Scott - 72
DeAndre Carter - 71
Dante Pettis - 70
Collin Johnson - 69
Velus Jones Jr. - 69
Freddie Swain - 68
Nsimba Webster - 67
Tight end
Cole Kmet - 83
Gerald Everett - 81
Marcedes Lewis - 75
Tommy Sweeney - 64
Stephen Carlson - 61
Offensive line
Teven Jenkins - 81
Braxton Jones - 78
Darnell Wright - 77
Nate Davis - 75
Ryan Bates - 73
Coleman Shelton - 71
Kiran Amegadjie - 68
Matt Pryor - 67
Ja'Tyre Carter - 66
Larry Borom - 65
Aviante Collins - 62
Doug Kramer - 62
Jake Curhan - 60
Edge rusher
Montez Sweat - 84
Jacob Martin - 73
DeMarcus Walker - 71
Dominique Robinson - 70
Austin Booker - 69
Khalid Kareem - 67
Daniel Hardy - 64
Defensive tackle
Andrew Billings - 72
Gervon Dexter - 71
Zacch Pickens - 67
Byron Cowart - 65
Michael Dwumfour - 63
Keith Randolph Jr. - 60
Linebacker
T.J. Edwards - 84
Tremaine Edmunds - 84
Jack Sanborn - 72
Noah Sewell - 66
Amen Ogbongbemiga - 55
Cornerback
Jaylon Johnson - 89
Kyler Gordon - 79
Tyrique Stevenson - 78
Terell Smith - 71
Greg Stroman - 69
Jaylon Jones - 67
Josh Blackwell - 65
Safety
Kevin Byard - 89
Jaquan Brisker - 83
Jonathan Owens - 75
Tarvarius Moore - 69
Adrian Colbert - 68
Elijah Hicks - 65
Quindell Johnson - 64
Specialists
K Cairo Santos - 77
P Tory Taylor - 74
P Corliss Waitman - 69
LS Patrick Scales - 31
