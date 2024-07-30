Madden 25 ratings reveal: Tyreek Hill joins 99 club, receiver and safety rankings

The NFL season is upon us, and with Madden 25 set to be released in a few weeks, it's time to get hyped or rage at the release of player ratings.

Madden 25 will be released on Aug. 16 and EA Sports will spend this week announcing which players are in the "99 Club" — those rated 99 overall, the highest rating possible in the game — as well as the highest rated players at every position. The top receivers and safeties in the game were announced on Monday, and other positions will be released in the coming day, culminating with the top rated teams.

Here are the top player ratings for Madden 24:

Christian McCaffrey on cover of Madden 25

Madden 25 safeties rankings

Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons: 97 Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 94 Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers: 93 Derwin James Jr., Los Angeles Chargers: 91 Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans Saints: 91 Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals: 90 Kevin Byard III, Chicago Bears: 89 Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens: 89 Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers: 88 Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins: 88

Madden 25 wide receiver rankings

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: 99 Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: 98 CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: 96 A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: 95 Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: 95 Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders: 94 Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: 93 Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans: 92 Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers: 91 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 91

Tyreek Hill in the 99 club

The first player to be part of the 99 club in Madden 25 is Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. The first Dolphins player to ever achieve a 99 rating, Hill is coming off an explosive season when he had 1,799 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns, both first in the NFL. It was also his third-straight season with more than 110 catches.

