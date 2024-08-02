Madden 25 99 Club: Every NFL player with a 99 rating in this year's version
We now know all the top-rated players in Madden 25, and it'll be no surprise that Christian McCaffrey -- who is on the cover of the EA Sports NFL title and who is definitely not worried about the Madden Curse -- made it to the 99 Club.
In case you don't know what that is, it's the name for the players who get the top rating in the game -- there's no 100, since no player is truly perfect, I guess. But getting a 99 is a big deal, with bragging rights.
So here's a look at all the players who will enter this year's 99 Club:
1. WR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
2. RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
3. OT Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
4. TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
5. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
