Macklin Celebrini Scores His First Goal For San Jose; Sharks Beat Utah HC 3-2 At Rookie Faceoff

Macklin Celebrini scored his first goal, unofficially, as the San Jose Sharks beat Utah HC 3-2 in the first game of the 2024 Rookie Faceoff.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In his usual spot on the powerplay, the right flank, Celebrini faked a slapshot, stepped toward the middle of the ice, and beat the goalie five hole.

And that folks is a...



🚨 MACKLIN CELEBRINI GOAL 🚨 pic.twitter.com/T9vrXPVlCY — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 13, 2024

Although it technically doesn't count as his first goal as a member of the Sharks, scoring a goal with the team's uniform on is a big accomplishment.

"It felt really good. Changing before the game and then warm-ups, putting the jersey on, it kind of came real, and it was a good feeling," Celebrini said postgame. "I've played there a bunch. It's like anything, the more time you spend there, the more comfortable you are there. For some reason [that's] where I always get put."

Head coach John McCarthy gave Celebrini rave reviews during his postgame availability.

"I was impressed with Celebrini's competitiveness on loose pucks," McCarthy said. "He always seems to come out [with the puck]."

Celebrini played on a line with Kasper Halttunen and Carson Wetsch. Wetsch eventually was swapped out for Ethan Cardwell, who scored the game-winning goal.

Ethan Cardwell strikes on the power play🚨 pic.twitter.com/z79hpvih49 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 13, 2024

"I think it's good for him. It's confidence building," McCarthy said about Celebrini scoring a goal in his debut. "I thought just the way that he played the game, the puck is on his stick almost every time he's on the ice. He controls the game when he's on the ice, and it's good to see him get the goal."

Luke Grainger scored the other goal for the Sharks.

The team's next Rookie Faceoff game is Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Make sure you bookmark THN's San Jose Sharks site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

BREAKING: Sharks' Shakir Mukhamadullin Misses Rookie Faceoff With Injury

Shakir Mukhamadullin Is Housing His Childhood Friend Yaroslav Askarov

Former Sharks Goalie Hangs Up The Pads

Sharks Alumni Will Join HOF Audio Broadcasts

Sharks' Will Smith Shares His Experience With Johnny Gaudreau