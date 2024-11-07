Mackinnon scores 20, Portland takes down Lewis & Clark 83-70

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Max Mackinnon scored 20 points as Portland beat Lewis & Clark 83-70 on Wednesday night to begin the season.

Mackinnon also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Pilots. Austin Rapp added 15 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc while he also had nine rebounds. Vincent Delano shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Pioneers were led in scoring by Andre Treadwell, who finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. Sam Henderson added 16 points for Lewis & Clark. Jake Rodriguez finished with 10 points.

Chris Austin scored eight points in the first half and Portland went into the break trailing 38-35. Mackinnon led the way with 12 second-half points.

