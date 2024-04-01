Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney Get Together with Ryan Edwards for 'Easter Shenanigans' with Son Bentley

The 15-year-old enjoyed a rare holiday with both of his parents

Maci Bookout McKinney/Instagram Amanda Conner, Ryan Edwards, Bentley Edward, Maci Bookout McKinney, and Taylor McKinney celebrate Easter together

Maci Bookout McKinney is bringing out the Easter spirit.

On Sunday, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star, 32, shared a rare photo of her and husband Taylor McKinney, 34, together with 15-year-old son Bentley, his dad Ryan Edwards and girlfriend Amanda Conner.

"Easter Shenanigans 🙏🫶🏻🐣#bennybaby #eastersunday #thingsthatmatter," she captioned the blended family shot. Not pictured were McKinney's two younger kids, daughter Jayde, 8, and son Maverick, 7.

Last December the family also gathered together for a festive winter holiday celebration. On Christmas, Maci shared a photo from her holiday festivities on her Instagram, which featured the family of five each wearing different crazy holiday ensembles.

"Merry Christmas from our family to yours!! #Blessed 🎄🫶🏻 🥰," the reality star captioned the family photo.

A few months before Maci also shared photos of her family dressed up as different members of the Toon Squad from Space Jam for Halloween.

Maci dressed as Lola Bunny while her husband went as Bugs. Maverick was the Tasmanian Devil and daughter Jayde went as Tweety, with teen son Bentley as Michael Jordan.

"We got a real jam goin' down, Welcome to the Space Jam! 🔈🏀 Happy Halloween from the Toon Squad! 🎯," the proud mom wrote. "@officialteamtriton KILLED it on our uniforms! 💯 #happyhalloween #halloween #toonsquad #spacejam."



Read the original article on People.