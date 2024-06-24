MacDonald and Dawson join Rotherham

Alex MacDonald has played over 100 games under Rotherham boss Steve Evans at previous clubs [Getty Images]

Rotherham United have signed free agents Alex MacDonald and Cameron Dawson.

MacDonald, a 34-year-old winger, signed a one-year contract and links up with Millers boss Steve Evans for a fourth time after leaving Stevenage at the end of last season.

Goalkeeper Dawson, 28, joins on a two-year deal having spent his career at Sheffield Wednesday and after discussing a new deal after the end of last season.

Evans, whom MacDonald played under at Gillingham and Mansfield as well as Boro, described him as a "small part of a jigsaw".

“Macca is a really good signing for us," Evans said.

"He is best described as a small part of a jigsaw that creates a fantastic picture when it is complete.

“He will have a part to play on the pitch when it is right to do so and I know he will be a major asset to the club in the season ahead."

On Dawson, Evans added: “I’m absolutely delighted to secure the signature of young Cameron.

“He’s a player that I’ve watched play for Sheffield Wednesday on many occasions and is a player that has turned in some magnificent displays during that time.

“Cam comes in to add real competition with Dillon Phillips in the goalkeeping department where I believe we’re looking really strong now.”