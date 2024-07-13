“I’m a smart, aggressive player” – New Chelsea signing explains his playing style

Chelsea’s latest signing Renato Veiga has described himself as a “smart” and “aggressive” player after completing his move to the club.

The Blues announced the signing of Veiga on Friday, with the Portugal under-20 international becoming the club’s sixth summer signing with Chelsea paying Swiss side FC Basel €14m.

Veiga follows Tosin Adarabioyo, Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in arriving at Stamford Bridge whilst Estevao Willian will arrive in 2025.

Veiga a smart and aggressive player

Chelsea’s move for Veiga came as somewhat of a surprise given there had been no links in the media, with the Blues clearly working on the deal in silence.

The club had been looking for a left sided defender and believe Veiga is the man to fill that role, and he can play at left back, centre back and in midfield.

The Blues reportedly view him as filling the role of a left back who can invert into midfield, and he will be assessed by Enzo Maresca on the pre-season tour of America later this month before a decision is taken over whether he will go on loan or be part of the first team squad.

Veiga is Chelsea’s sixth summer signing.

Very few Chelsea fans had heard of Veiga before his move to Stamford Bridge and in his first interview as a Blue he’s explained what kind of a player he is.

“I’m a smart, aggressive player,” he told Chelsea’s website.

“I’m comfortable on the ball and I would describe myself as a complete player due to my versatility.

“I’m comfortable in many positions on the pitch. I wouldn’t say I have a favourite position because it depends on the opponent or tactical elements, but I have played at left-back, centre-back and as a defensive midfielder.

“I like to defend a lot and with my height and physical strength, I enjoy it. I like to control the game with or without the ball.”

Veiga certainly speaks with confidence and comes across well and Chelsea fans will no doubt be looking forward to seeing him in action over pre-season.