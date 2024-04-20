Lyon vs PSG LIVE: Women’s Champions League latest score and goal updates from semi-final

Lyon play host to their domestic rivals Paris Saint-Germain when the two French teams come face-to-face in the first leg of this Women’s Champions League semi-final today.

The sides are meeting for the fourth time at this stage of the competition with Lyon triumphing in each of the previous three two-legged ties. This game will be the 11th time the teams have faced each other in Europe making it the most played fixture in the history of the women’s competition.

Lyon are the overwhelming favourites to progress. Not only have they defeated PSG in those three semi-finals, on their way to lifting the trophy each time, but they are also dominant in the Division 1 Féminine with four wins and a draw from their last five meetings with Paris.

The last time PSG defeated Lyon in 90 minutes came in the 2014 edition of the Champions League though they did win away at Lyon in 2020/21 quarter-final to progress through that tie on away goals.

Lyon host PSG in the Women’s Champions League semi-final first leg

GOAL! Katoto fires in after great work from Baltimore (0-1, Katoto 44’)

Lyon XI: Endler; Carpenter, Mbock Bathy, Renard, Bacha; Damaris, Horan, Dumornay; Diani, Becho, Cascarino.

PSG XI: Picaud; Le Guilly, Gaetino, De Almeida, Karchaoui; Groenen, Geyoro, Albert; Chawinga, Baltimore, Katoto.

HALF-TIME! Lyon 0-1 PSG

18:49 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME! The referee blows the whistle and the away side go in with an unexpected – though not undeserved – lead.

Both sides had chances but PSG were clinical when it mattered most!

Lyon 0-1 PSG

18:48 , Chris Wilson

45 mins: There’ll be one minute of added time. Chawinga gets away down the left almost right after kick-off, but she fumbles her shot.

GOAL! Lyon 0-1 PSG

18:46 , Chris Wilson

43 mins: GOAL! Talk about picking your moment; PSG are ahead!

Chawinga is strong in the challenge and the ball runs to Geyoro. He shifts it wide to Baltimore, who stands up Bacha before firing in a dangerous cross. It bounces to Katoto who brings it down and hits the shot while a little off-balance, but she manages to fire it into the bottom-left corner!

Lyon 0-0 PSG

18:43 , Chris Wilson

40 mins: Lyon are on top, but much like in today’s earlier game, the away side are trying to stifle the opposition and wait for their moment to pounce. PSG have had their fair share of chances too.

A little lull in attacking activity at the moment.

Lyon 0-0 PSG

18:41 , Chris Wilson

38 mins: CLOSE! Lyon should be 1-0 up really.

Cascarino exchanges passes on the edge of the box and then drops her shoulder, skips past the challenge and finds herself almost straight in front of goal. She has the whole goal to aim at but hits her shot straight at Picaud!

Excellent work initially but need to make the ‘keeper work more there.

Lyon 0-0 PSG

18:38 , Chris Wilson

36 mins: Bacha takes a corner now, and Renard meets it once more but PSG clear. The home side are starting to turn the screw a bit here.

Lyon 0-0 PSG

18:37 , Chris Wilson

34 mins: Bacha’s turn to deliver a free-kick and Picaud misses it! it bounces to Renard, who doesn’t have a lot of net to aim at, and she snatches at her chance and it hits the side netting.

Lyon 0-0 PSG

18:34 , Chris Wilson

31 mins: Groenen lofts in a free-kick which Le Guilly almost reaches, but Endler collects.

Lyon 0-0 PSG

18:31 , Chris Wilson

28 mins: Great attacking and defending there. Cascarino collects on the left, tries the shimmy and the stepover and hits the shot, but Gaetino was there to slide in and prevent the shot.

Lyon come again and Dumornay swings in an excellent cross which drops to Horan. She tries opening her body up to pass it into the far corner, but Picaud saves.

Lyon 0-0 PSG

18:29 , Chris Wilson

26 mins: Bacha drills in a free-kick but PSG clear for a corner. Renard gets a head to the delivery, but it’s deflected straight to Picaud.

Lyon 0-0 PSG

18:26 , Chris Wilson

23 mins: CLOSE! Another excellent effort and a great save!

Lyon attack down the wing and Diani lays it off to Dumornay, who in turn lays it off to Egurrola. She takes the long shot opportunity and it’s on target, but Picaud flies to her left to save!

Lyon 0-0 PSG

18:24 , Chris Wilson

21 mins: CLOSE! A great chance for PSG, and some outstanding skill. Space opens up before Jackie Groenen and she drives into it and scoopsa lovely through ball over the Lyon defence to the onrushing Katoto. The striker manages to get the last touch on to it but it dribbles agonisinglywide!

That would’ve been one of the goals of the tournament.

Lyon 0-0 PSG

18:22 , Chris Wilson

20 mins: Chawinga continues to look like PSG’s most dangerous player, and her latest action is a lovely nutmeg on the back-tracking Diani, but PSG can’t make anything of the opportunity.

Lyon 0-0 PSG

18:20 , Chris Wilson

18 mins: Lyon deliver the cross and it bounces off Gaetino and towards goal, but luckily Picaud collects.

Lyon 0-0 PSG

18:16 , Chris Wilson

15 mins: Bacha tries the speculative effort from distance, but it’s wild.

Lyon 0-0 PSG

18:15 , Chris Wilson

13 mins: Chawinga gets down the left, beats her opposite number and fizzes a cutback into the box, but there’s no PSG player there to meet it.

Lyon 0-0 PSG

18:14 , Chris Wilson

12 mins: Bacha clears the first corner after a poor delivery. PSG get a second chance and they go short to the near post again, but it goes out for a goal kick off De Almeida.

Lyon 0-0 PSG

18:13 , Chris Wilson

10 mins: Damaris fouls Geyoro in the Lyon half and PSG have a little respite, and potentially a chance to build an attack, and they win a corner.

Lyon 0-0 PSG

18:11 , Chris Wilson

8 mins: another chance for Lyon as Carpenter’s ball misses it’s intended target but rolls over to Horan. The US international feints past one challenge and gets the shot away, but Picaud saves well.

Lyon 0-0 PSG

18:09 , Chris Wilson

6 mins: An excellent long-range effort from Cascarino as she gets the ball out of her feet and shoots from outside the box, but it goes narrowly over.

Lyon 0-0 PSG

18:07 , Chris Wilson

4 mins: Lyon went down the other end and almost had a chance of their own, but PSG’s defence was steadfast.

Carpenter tries to get forward but Dumornay can’t get it under control.

Lyon 0-0 PSG

18:06 , Chris Wilson

3 mins: A great chance for PSG! Chawinga collects the ball and spreads it wide to Karchaoui, who returns a cross that the former connects with, but Chawinga can’t direct her header goalwards!

On second look, Endler had just taken it off the head of Chawinga.

Lyon 0-0 PSG

18:04 , Chris Wilson

2 mins: Lyon have the game’s first meaningful attack as a cross comes in from the left, but it’s cleared easily enough.

KICK-OFF! Lyon 0-0 PSG

18:01 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! The away side get us underway in the first half.

17:57 , Chris Wilson

The teams are in the tunnel aspic-off looms. Both sides know that tonight presents a chance to put one foot in the Champions League final.

For Lyon, they’re bidding to win a record-extending ninth title. Paris are looking for their maiden win in the competition.

17:54 , Chris Wilson

As kick-off approaches, a reminder of how you can watch this evening’s match.

The game will kick off at 6pm BST (UK time) on Saturday 20 April. It will be played at the OL Stadium, and you can watch it for free on DAZN.

Head-to-head

17:42 , Chris Wilson

The two sides have plenty of history between them in the league, but they’ve also got quite the story in this competition.

They’ve met eight times at various stages of the Champions League, with Lyon winning six times to Paris’ two (and two games have ended in draws).

Lyon – the competition’s most successful side, with eight wins – won 7-6 on penalties in the 2016/17 final, and most recently won 3-2 and 2-1 in the semi-finals of the 2021/22 competition.

PSG have only advanced twice against their domestic rivals – once in 2014/15 and again in the quarter-finals in 2020/21.

Why Lindsey Horan's influence is key as Lyon meet rivals PSG in Women's Champions League semi-final

17:30 , Chris Wilson

American star Lindsey Horan, the dynamic midfielder and captain of the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT), is setting her sights high as she aims to lead Olympique Lyonnais to a record-extending ninth Women’s Champions League title.

Lyon, the most successful club in the history of the Women’s Champions League, suffered heartbreak last season when they were eliminated by Chelsea at the quarter-final stage following a dramatic penalty shootout at Stamford Bridge.

This season, the team is aiming to reclaim top billing and add another trophy to their illustrious cabinet as they meet rivals Paris Saint-Germainin an all-French semi-final. Horan brings a wealth of experience and a proven winner’s mentality to the squad, mirroring the ethos she has been a part of with the USWNT, with whom she secured a memorable World Cup victory in 2019.

Lindsey Horan's influence key as Lyon meet rivals PSG in Women's Champions League

Team news

17:21 , Chris Wilson

PSG have made three changes from the team that started the 3-3 draw with Guingamp.

Firstly, the formation switches from a 3-5-2 to a 4-3-3. In defence, Anaïs Ebayilin and Thiniba Samoura are replaced by Élisa De Almeida and Grace Geyoro, who moves into midfield. Jackie Groenen comes in for Tara Elimbi in midfield too.

Team news

17:11 , Chris Wilson

Lyon make three changes from the side that beat local rivals St Etienne 6-1 last weekend.

Carpenter replaces Sombath at right-back, while Dzsenifer Marozsán drops to the bench in favour of Lindsey Horan.

In attack, Amel Majri is replaced by Delphine Cascarino.

Team news

17:05 , Chris Wilson

LYON XI: Endler; Carpenter, Mbock Bathy, Renard, Bacha; Damaris, Horan, Dumornay; Diani, Becho, Cascarino.

SUBS: Belhadj, Benkarth, Gilles, Morroni, Sombath, Sylla, Mendy, Van de Donk, Majri.

Team news

16:57 , Chris Wilson

PSG XI: Picaud; Le Guilly, Gaetino, De Almeida, Karchaoui; Groenen, Geyoro, Albert; Chawinga, Baltimore, Katoto.

SUBS: Kiedrzynek, Szparkowska, Samoura, Martens, Vangsgaard, Tounkara, Folquet, Ebayilin, Traore, Elimbi Gilbert.

Early team news

16:50 , Chris Wilson

Lyon are without France’s record goalscorer Eugénie Le Sommer due to a season-ending knee injury while Delphine Cascarino is a doubt.

PSG should have star winger Lieke Martens available, while Dutch international teammate Jackie Groenen has also recently returned from injury.

Predicted Line-ups

Lyon XI: Endler; Carpenter, Mbock Bathy, Renard, Bacha; Van de Donk, Horan, Däbritz; Diani, Becho, Majri

PSG XI: Kiedrzynek; Le Guilly, Gaetino, De Almeida, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Baltimore, Albert; Vangsgaard, Katoto, Chawinga

16:35 , Chris Wilson

In the other semi-final, Chelsea recorded a famous first leg result, as an Erin Cuthbert goal gave them a 1-0 lead to take back to London.

Avoid defeat there, and Hayes will end her 12-year Chelsea reign in Bilbao and with a final shot at the only trophy that has eluded her.

This result ensures the final weeks of her time at Chelsea have produced another famous day in the club’s history.

Read the match report below.

Chelsea produce the unthinkable as Hayes writes famous chapter into farewell story

16:22 , Chris Wilson

Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain renew their Women’s Champions Leaguerivalry as they meet in an all-French semi-final.

Lyon are the most successful side in Women’s Champions League history and have triumphed a record eight times in the competition, most recently in 2022.

PSG are still searching for their first Women’s Champions League crown and have been beaten by Lyon in the semi-finals on three previous occasions.

The match will kick off at 6pm BST (UK time) on Saturday 20 April. It will be played at the OL Stadium, and fans can watch the Women’s Champions League Semi-Finals for free on DAZN.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Lyon vs PSG on TV? How to watch Women's Champions League

16:07 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Uefa Women’s Champions League semi-final first leg tie between Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain.

The game begins at 6pm BST, and pits the two leading sides from the Division 1 Feminine against each other.