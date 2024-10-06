Lyon condemns fan violence at French league game

LYON, France (AP) — Lyon has condemned fan violence at its home game against Nantes in the French league on Sunday.

Amid reports that clashes broke out at Groupama Stadium between two groups of Lyon supporters, the club said the incidents were “unworthy” of the seven-time French champion.

According to local media, one supporter was stabbed in the thigh during the match.

“Violence of any kind has no place at OL. We strongly condemn the clashes and attacks that took place in the stadium this afternoon,” Lyon director general Laurent Prud'homme said. "Olympique Lyonnais must remain united and indivisible."

Violence has marred soccer in France in recent seasons, with Lyon supporters often involved.

Lyon beat Nantes 2-0.

