Lyon coach Pierre Sage has been fired despite putting the French league club back on track

Lyon coach Pierre Sage has been fired despite leading the French league club out of a crisis last season and having the team within reach of a Champions League place in this campaign.

His dismissal on Tuesday followed a 1-1 draw with Nantes in Ligue 1 over the weekend and left many observers baffled. Sage had rapidly become a fans’ favorite after guiding Lyon from the bottom of the standings to a sixth-place finish last season.

And after 19 matches this season, Lyon is sixth in the league — just four points off a Champions League spot — and in a good position to qualify for the knockout stage of the Europa League.

Lyon, however, said the decision to part ways with Sage was a “sporting choice.” Lyon is owned by American businessman John Textor, who visited the club in person this week.

Textor, a 59-year-old digital media and entertainment entrepreneur, owns several teams, including in Belgium (RWD Molenbeek), and Brazil (Botafogo) as part of his multi-club model that is becoming more common in soccer.

The seven-time French champions added that his firing “does not call into question the tremendous work carried out at the beginning of 2024, for which Olympique Lyonnais will always be grateful to Pierre Sage and his team.”

Sage took over as coach at Lyon at the end of November 2023 following the firings in quick succession of two coaches with good reputations, Laurent Blanc and Fabio Grosso. At the time, Lyon was bottom of the league, with just one win from 12 matches.

A former amateur player, Sage spent most of his coaching career in low-profile jobs, including as a youth coach at Lyon. He returned to Lyon as director of the club’s academy after a stint as an assistant at second-division club Red Star. Propelled into the limelight after Grosso’s departure, Sage exceeded expectations, also guiding his team to the final of the French Cup last season.

According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Textor has been in regular contact with Paulo Fonseca in recent years and could appoint him as a replacement for Sage. The former Lille coach has been out of a job since he was fired by AC Milan on Dec. 30.

Lyon also has off-the-pitch issues to deal with and is risking relegation to the second tier at the end of the season because of financial irregularities. However, Textor’s Eagle Football company has expressed confidence that it can convince French league’s soccer watchdog that the club is sound, announcing Tuesday a cash injection of 83 million euros ($87 million).

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press