Lynda Carter Details How Husband Robert Altman's Death Inspired Her New Song 'Rise Up': Watch

The actress' late husband died in February 2021 from myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer

Lynda Carter is opening up about how her latest song came to be.

Earlier this week, the Wonder Woman star, 72, appeared on The Tamron Hall Show, where she spoke candidly about her new single "Rise Up," out now.

Detailing that the track was partially inspired by the death of her late husband Robert Altman — who died in February 2021 from myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer — Carter told host Tamron Hall that her daughter Jessica Carter Altman, who is also a musician, has "an ability to move through her music ... and she really inspired me."

"She was doing her music and she was just plowing ahead and really doing an amazing job, [but] I was stuck," she explained. "I was completely paralyzed by the death of my husband."

"I kept running away ... going to all these places, and she says, 'Mom, you just have to use your voice. You have to start writing again, because you're such a good writer,' " Carter added. "And, you know, it's the opposite of me pushing her. She was pushing me. I wasn't the stage mother saying, 'Oh! You can do it, sweetie. Go ahead.' "

Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Robert Altman, Lynda Carter

In "Rise Up," which marks Carter's latest single from throughout the past few decades, the star sings about social advocacy.

“There’s only one world and only one choice / We gotta speak up, let ‘em hear your voice! / C’mon and Rise Up,” she sings on the track.

"I want this song to ignite the activist spirit in every person who listens to it," the actress said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE about the new release. "We have the power to make a difference, and I truly believe that when we come together, our voices are amplified, and change becomes not just possible but inevitable."

Sanna Legan 'Rise Up' artwork

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Carter called on her fans to submit a video of themselves doing their best Wonder Woman-style spin while highlighting their reason to fight for justice for a chance to be featured on her social media channels.

"Rise Up" is available to purchase and stream now.



