Luton vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Luton vs Tottenham LIVE!

Spurs look to continue their unbeaten start to the season and go into the international break on a high when they face Luton in the lunchtime-kick off.

Ange Postecoglou’s in-form side know victory will send them top of the Premier League, if only at least until Arsenal and Manchester City meet in their showdown at Emirates Stadium on Sunday. After last weekend’s controversial win against Liverpool, this is the start of a decent run of games for Tottenham as they bid to build on their fine start under Postecoglou.

They go in as favourites but Postecoglou expects a difficult afternoon against a physical Luton side that won at Everton last weekend. The newly-promoted side lost at home to Burnley on Tuesday but they are eyeing their first big scalp to really kick-start their season. With kick-off at 12.30pm BST, follow all the action at Kenilworth Road.

Luton vs Tottenham latest

Kick-off: 12.30pm BST

How to watch: TNT Sports

Team news: Lo Celso and Gil return

Luton Town FC 0 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur FC

12:44 , Giuseppe Muro

12 mins: Spurs have had 86 per cent possession so far, which shows how dominant they have been.

12:41 , Giuseppe Muro

10 mins: Luton can’t cope with Spurs here. This time a long ball inside the box finds Maddison, who tees up Son and he shoots over.

Dom Smith at Kenilworth Road

12:39 , Giuseppe Muro

Two inexplicable misses from Richarlison, and now a poor effort from Pedro Porro which should similarly have found its way in. Spurs finding chance creation incredibly easy at the moment, but they have to be more clinical. They could be out of sight by now, and we’ve only played nine minutes…!

12:39 , Giuseppe Muro

8 mins: Another chance wasted! Spurs carve Luton open again, Maddison slips a brilliant ball through to Porro and he pokes the ball wide from he’s clean through. That’s three glorious chances now.

12:37 , Giuseppe Muro

5 mins: Spurs should be in front but this has been a really good start from the away side, who are still on the front foot.

12:36 , Giuseppe Muro

4 mins: Another chance for Richarlison! And again he has to score. Spurs are opening Luton up at will. This time they work the ball well, Maddison slips in Richarlison, he’s one-on-one with Kaminski and shoots straight at the Luton goalkeeper.

Dom Smith at Kenilworth Road

12:34 , Giuseppe Muro

No wonder there is a head-in-hands moment complete with a grimace from Ange Postecoglou. That miss from Richarlison barely looked possible. It’s like he tried to put it over!

12:34 , Giuseppe Muro

3 mins: Huge chance for Richarlison! How has he missed?! A brilliant ball from Kulusevski finds the Brazilian at the back post and someone he can’t find the net from underneath the crossbar. What a miss!

12:33 , Giuseppe Muro

2 mins: Spurs will a spell of possession early on. You think that will set the tone for the game. Ex-Watford man Richarlison is getting booed whenever he touches the ball.

Kick-off!

12:31 , Giuseppe Muro

We’re underway at Kenilworth Road! Can Spurs go top of the Premier League?

Dom Smith at Kenilworth Road

12:26 , Giuseppe Muro

A couple of brown patches of turf near the corner flags, but in the most part the pitch looks good. Here come the two teams!

12:23 , Giuseppe Muro

The two teams are in the tunnel. Kick-off is just over five minutes away…

12:19 , Giuseppe Muro

Wales manager Rob Page has promised not to jeopardise the health of Brennan Johnson by telling him to turn up for international duty when carrying an injury.

Page said: “The communication between us and Tottenham has been first-class. It’s about having mutual respect. Both managers want a talented player fit so it’s about working together.

“I’m not going to insist that he has to come away and we’re going to play him, jeopardise his safety and health. I wouldn’t do that. But they also understand the importance of our games.”

12:15 , Giuseppe Muro

Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to TNT Sport before the game and said he wants to move on from the VAR controversy from last weekend.

“Hopefully we are talking more about the football,” he said. “We have had a few injuries but the core of our team has been consistent, so that is important.”

"I had a small window to get them to believe what we were going to do."



"Having results helps accelerate that."



"I had a small window to get them to believe what we were going to do."

"Having results helps accelerate that."

Dom Smith at Kenilworth Road

12:12 , Giuseppe Muro

Kenilworth Road filling up nicely as fans make their way up the various residential streets that lead to the stadium, with just over 15 minutes to go until kick-off.

There something particularly nostalgic about a traditional stadium plonked right in the middle of the town.

Plenty of Spurs fans in attendance.

12:09 , Giuseppe Muro

A reminder that Tottenham will go top of the Premier League with a win. A big afternoon ahead for Spurs…

12:04 , Giuseppe Muro

Destiny Udogie last night received his first ever call up for the Italy squad.

The left-back has been rewarded for his fine start to the season and is joined in the squad by Guglielmo Vicario.

Udogie is in line to make his debut in Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and England.

12:00 , Giuseppe Muro

The Spurs players are out warming up at Kenilworth Road...

11:56 , Giuseppe Muro

Ange Postecoglou says he would scrap VAR "in its current form" and has dismissed calls from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for last weekend's game to be replayed.

Postecoglou believes the VAR's mistake which denied Liverpool the opening goal in their eventual 2-1 defeat in north London is further evidence that the technology is not suitable for football and warned that in trying to "sanitise" the sport, the English top-flight is in danger of losing its unique selling point: the speed of the game.

Asked his view on a rematch, Postecoglou warned there would be a game on all 365 days of the year if replays were awarded for every refereeing error. “I think Jurgen’s said that maybe that was taken a little bit out of context," he said.

"My view is when you’re talking about a replay, there’s got to be some sort of threshold and I don’t think a mistake is a threshold for that, irrespective of the consequences. "If we stray into integrity or misappropriation of the law, then you maybe have a case to say, ‘well, you know what, there’s something there’.

"But, ultimately, when you strip it all back it was a mistake, that’s what it was. It was a unique mistake, people have used an unprecedented mistake and I agree with that, but it was still a mistake. So if your threshold for replays is mistakes by individuals, that’s 365 games a year, I reckon.”

Dom Smith at Kenilworth Road

11:51 , Giuseppe Muro

It’s a blow for Ange Postecoglou that Manor Solomon suffered a serious knee injury this week and will be sidelined for up to four months.

Brennan Johnson is also missing today due to a hamstring injury which the Spurs head coach says he might have recovered from after the international break.

Tottenham are still able to name their favoured front four today, though, and you can’t help but worry for Luton as they seek to stop James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and skipper Son Heung-min.

That’s quite the attacking threat.

11:48 , Giuseppe Muro

Heung-min Son has been speaking to TNT Sport before the game about the impact of James Maddison.

"I love James Maddison,” said the Spurs captain. "He's a fantastic player. Having this guy on our team is something special."

"I love James Maddison."



"He's a fantastic player. Having this guy on our team is something special."



Son Heung-min joins us pre-match to chat Spurs' impressive start to the season and his new connection with James Maddison 🔥



🎙️ @DFletcherSport pic.twitter.com/UHM2bq7qdK — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 7, 2023

‘Crunch him early doors!'

11:42 , Giuseppe Muro

Luton’s Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu has been speaking to TNT Sport before the game and was asked about his plans to stop James Maddison.

Mpanzu said: “Crunch him early doors! Stop him early doors and hopefully don’t get a yellow card! No, he is a quality player. We have to get as close to their midfielders as possible, create chances ourselves and score some goals.

“I support Arsenal so it is going to be a bit tasty. I am Arsenal through and through. Tottenham are second for a reason. Hopefully our performance can match theirs.”

"I Support Arsenal, so it's going to be a bit tasty."



"I'm Arsenal through and through."



This game has some extra spice for Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu... 😅



"I Support Arsenal, so it's going to be a bit tasty."

"I'm Arsenal through and through."

This game has some extra spice for Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu...

11:36 , Giuseppe Muro

So Tottenham have named an unchanged side from last weekend’s win over Liverpool.

But Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso are back on the bench for Spurs.

Team news: Lo Celso and Gil return for Spurs

11:32 , Giuseppe Muro

Luton XI: Kaminski, Andersen, Lockyer, Burke, Doughty, Mpanzu, Nakamba, Brown, Ogbene, Adebayo, Morris

Subs: Krul, Barkley, Berry, Woodrow, Kabore, Chong, Mengi, Giles, Johnson

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Udogie, Porro, Van de Ven, Romero, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son

Subs: Forster, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Gil, Royal, Dier, Lo Celso, Davies, Veliz

11:26 , Giuseppe Muro

Team news coming up from Kenilworth Road!

Prediction

11:21 , Giuseppe Muro

It will be fascinating to see Luton’s ground hosting a traditional ‘top six’ team but Spurs have been so good on the attack this season that it’s hard to bet against them.

Tottenham to win 3-1.

Luton team news

11:19 , Giuseppe Muro

Amari'i Bell misses out with the hamstring problem suffered in the midweek defeat by Burnley.

Ross Barkley is back in the squad after his own hamstring issue and could feature.

Tottenham team news

11:13 , Giuseppe Muro

Ange Postecoglou has one fresh injury concern, with Manor Solomon expected to sidelined for three to four months following knee surgery this week.

The Tottenham winger damaged his meniscus in training and had surgery on Thursday, joining fellow winger Ivan Perisic among Spurs' long-term absentees.

Brennan Johnson will also miss the fixture at Kenilworth Road as he continues to nurse a hamstring problem but Postecoglou expects the deadline-day signing to be fit after the international break.

Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso have both trained this week after groin and quad injuries, respectively, and could return to the matchday squad. Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Rodrigo Bentancur (ACL) are getting closer to fitness but remain sidelined.

Heung-min Son has been nursing a tight groin but trained on Thursday and Friday, while James Maddison jarred his knee against Arsenal a fortnight ago but has not missed a session this week.

How to watch: TNT Sports

11:04 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11am BST ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the TNT Sports app.

Good morning!

11:02 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Luton vs Tottenham!

A big afternoon for Spurs, who can go top of the Premier League with a win.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 12.30pm BST from the Kenilworth Road. Stay with us!