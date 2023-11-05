Luton vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Luton vs Liverpool LIVE!

The Reds head to Kenilworth Road this afternoon looking to improve their away record against promoted Premier League sides. On paper, this should be a walk in the park for the Reds against one of the top flight's whipping boys, but Jurgen Klopp failed to win on the road against any newcomers last season.

But Liverpool are looking for a fifth consecutive win across all competitions while the Hatters have picked up just one point from their last four games and are yet to keep a clean sheet in any game this season. In Mohamed Salah they have a player who has either scored or assist in every league game but one this term.

Liverpool have let Luis Diaz decide if he will feature today amid the ongoing situation in Colombia regarding his father's kidnapping, with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota ready to continue should he not start. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Luton vs Liverpool latest news

Kick-off: 4.30pm GMT, Kenilworth Road

How to watch: Sky Sports

Score prediction: Reds to keep on winning

Confirmed Luton lineup

Confirmed Liverpool lineup

Luton vs Liverpool: Into added time

17:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

45 mins: 2 minutes added on here.

Luton vs Liverpool: Barkley chance!

17:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

41 mins: Luton work it well down the right before cutting back to Barkley, who really should do better with a shot outside the box.

The ball blazes over.

Luton vs Liverpool: Composed enough from Luton

17:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

34 mins: This is by no means a last-ditch job so far.

Liverpool have had the better chances and are bossing much of the ball but Luton are giving them something to think about.

Luton vs Liverpool: Difficult for the Reds

16:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

25 mins: Nunez has had a few efforts but, aside from his shot following Alexander-Arnold's ball, none have been particularly clear cut.

Klopp's side are finding it difficult in the opening stages.

Luton vs Liverpool: Hatters having joy

16:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Story continues

19 mins: Ogbene is having a lot of joy getting in behind Trent Alexander-Arnold here.

Luton vs Liverpool: CHANCE FOR THE HATTERS!

16:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

14 mins: Kabore blasts a shot from the left of the box over under pressure from Gomez.

Luton vs Liverpool: CHANCE FOR LIVERPOOL!

16:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

12 mins: Nunez meets Alexander-Arnold ball with a darting run but wastes a great chance.

Luton vs Liverpool: Nunez tries his luck again

16:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

10 mins: This time, however, the striker skies his shot.

Luton vs Liverpool: Confident enough start

16:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

06 mins: Nunez followed Barkley's shot with a curler himself but Liverpool did not do much from the resulting corner.

A pretty confident start from the hosts.

Luton vs Liverpool: Barkley has a shot

16:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

04 mins: That would have been quite the story!

Former Everton star Ross Barkley forces Alisson into a fairly routine save with a shot from just outside the box.

Luton vs Liverpool: KICK-OFF!

16:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

We're underway!

Luton vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz

16:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

"It's still pretty emotional but Luis decided three days ago that he wanted to join training again. I said before, training ground, football pitch is the safe place for the boys," he told Sky Sports.

"There he can behave normal, forget for a few minutes at least what's going on. But all the signs he gets, as far as I understand, are very positive. Negotiations are ongoing but still positive. And that's why he wanted to be part of the team. He could come on as well, he trained well and from that point of view there's no issue.

"Nobody can really imagine how something like that feels. On the training ground, he was fine, so that's why he's here."

Luton vs Liverpool: Did Hamann predicts

16:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

Speaking to BoyleSports who offer the latest Premier League Betting Odds former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann said:: "I'm mighty impressed with Liverpool this season. I didn't think they would hit the ground running because they played with a midfield who hadn't played together before, and this is the area where games are won or lost. I thought it would take a bit of time for the players to fit in and gel, considering they've got players like Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch who have never played in England before.

"I thought they'd finish top four, but it's been a successful season. I'm very impressed. Manchester City are the most likely winners, but if you asked me who their biggest challengers are, I'd say Liverpool. They're way ahead of Arsenal at the moment. They should beat Luton, and although Brentford are capable, I expect six points for Liverpool."

Luton vs Liverpool: Dominik Szoboszlai fires dig at former Reds stars

15:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

Dominik Szoboszlai has claimed players at Liverpool were previously happy to just sit on the bench.

The 23-year-old arrived in the summer in a £60m deal from RB Leipzig, as Liverpool moved to strengthen in midfield following the departures of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

It has been a strong start to life in England from Szoboszlai, who scored his first Premier League goal earlier this season against Aston Villa and provided two assists in his side's recent win over Nottingham Forest.

Read the full story here!

[object Object] (Getty Images)

Luton vs Liverpool: Latest odds

15:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Betfair: Luton Town vs Liverpool match odds

Luton Town - 10/1

Draw - 9/2

Liverpool - 1/6

Odds via Betfair.

Luton vs Liverpool: Luis Diaz on the bench

15:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

Luis Diaz is back on the bench for Liverpool today following his father's kidnaping in Colombia.

[object Object] (Action Images via Reuters)

Luton vs Liverpool: Confirmed Liverpool lineup

15:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Gomz; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Jota, Nunez, Salah

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Diaz, Gakpo, Elliott, Tskimikas, Doak, Quansah

Luton vs Liverpool: Confirmed Luton lineup

15:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Luton XI: Kaminski; Kabore, Osho, Lockyer, Mengi; Doughty, Nakamba, Barkley, Townsend; Morris, Ogbene

Subs: Krul, Adebayo, Chong, Mpanzu, Clark, Brown, Giles, Nelson, Luker

Luton vs Liverpool: Head to head (h2h) history and results

15:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Iain Dowie scored twice in the Hatters' last win over the Reds, back in February 1991.

Luton wins: 7

Liverpool wins: 18

Draws: 13

Luton vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp 'afraid of the highs' Darwin Nunez could reach

15:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jurgen Klopp is “afraid of the highs” Darwin Nunez could reach at Liverpool.

The striker ensured his side’s progression into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals by scoring a stunning winning goal at Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Nunez scored 15 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions last season following an £85m move from Benfica but was criticised for his lack of consistency.

Read the full story here!

[object Object] (PA)

'Luton CAN beat Liverpool'

14:59 , Alex Young

Luton boss Rob Edwards knows his side need to start putting points on the board and feels Liverpool can be beaten today.

He told a press conference: "The game is another opportunity for us to win a game of football.

"Liverpool are a massive club doing really well in the league but there is a chance, like there is in every game, if we do things right.

"We are looking forward to it like we do every game. Really good occasion, these are the moments, these are the times and the games that we wanted to have here.

"This is why we got promoted and the next thing is to prepare well and acquit ourselves well in the games.

"Brilliant occasion, we want to enjoy it but at the same time get a result."

(PA)

Edwards: Luton dreamed of Liverpool test

14:50 , Alex Young

Luton boss Rob Edwards insists Liverpool's visit is the type of game his side dreamt of playing when they secured promotion from the Championship last season.

The Hatters come up against Jurgen Klopp's side, who currently sit fourth in the table having won each of their last four games in all competitions.

It will be the third time that Luton face one of the 'big six' sides, having lost to both Chelsea and Tottenham in previous matches, but Edwards said these are the games his side looked forward to when they earned promotion to the top flight.

Edwards told Luton's YouTube channel: "It's a big occasion, it's a good occasion, these are the days that we all wanted when we were celebrating at Wembley.

"These are the games we want and have been looking forward to but now the week has come it's been all about preparation and trying to find a way to win.

"They've got big players, key players, technically good players everywhere, it's a really tough game, a challenging one but like every team we come up against they have weaknesses and we have to make sure in those moments we capitalise."

Klopp not getting carried away

14:41 , Alex Young

Liverpool head to Luton looking for their first clean sheet away from Anfield in any competition this season but are on six-match unbeaten run, winning the last four.

As it stands they are in a four-way race for the title but Jurgen Klopp is keen not to get too excited about how well they have started.

"It's so early. I'm so happy that we have a really good team together but look at the other teams, they are really good as well," he said.

"A lot of really good teams are out there and it's the Premier League so it's not about celebrating the moment and being relieved that we kind of can play football again.

"No, it's really about digging into the season, use the full potential of this group, get everything out of it and then let's see."

(Getty Images)

Luton vs Liverpool prediction

14:30 , Alex Young

Klopp's teams have a recent record of slipping up on these banana skins, but their genuine ambitions to win the title require a win in Bedfordshire.

Liverpool to win, 2-0.

Liverpool team news

14:23 , Alex Young

Luis Diaz will decide whether he is ready to return for Liverpool after Klopp confirmed "a little bit of hope" regarding the safe release of his kidnapped further in Colombia.

Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Andrew Robertson are injury absentees while Cody Gakpo may have to settle for a place on the bench despite scoring in midweek.

Joe Gomez could start at left-back.

Luton team news

14:14

The hosts will remain without Amari'i Bell, Reece Burke, Dan Potts and Mads Andersen from their defence. Albert Sambi Lokonga and Jordan Clark are also out injured.

After two appearances off the bench, Andros Townsend may be drafted in for his first start for Luton.

Where to watch

14:07 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning after the earlier game between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome

13:59 , Alex Young

Welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Luton and Liverpool.

It should be a walk in the park for the Reds, but they have struggled against both a low block and on the road at promoted clubs.

Could we have a shock on our hands? Kick-off at Kenilworth Road is at 4.30pm, so stick with us.

(Getty Images)

Welcome

13:58 , Alex Young

Welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Luton and Liverpool.

It should be a walk in the park for the Reds, but they have struggled against both a low block and on the road at promoted clubs.

Could we have a shock on our hands? Kick-off at Kenilworth Road is at 4.30pm, so stick with us.