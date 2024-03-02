Luton vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest as Ollie Watkins scores twice in first half

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Aston Villa travel to Luton in their bid to remain in the hunt for the Champions League places, but Kenilworth Road can be a difficult place to travel.

Luton meanwhile face a battle to bridge the widening gap between themselves and Premier League safety, which was made more difficult when Everton’s points deduction was reduced to six points.

Ahead of the match, the Hatters were in 18th place, five points behind Nottingham Forest, with all three teams who came up last year currently occupying the bottom three places.

But Luton have won nine of their past 11 home games against Aston Villa, although this will be their first meeting at the ground since August 2016.

Aston Villa have scored more first-half goals than any other side in the Premier League this season with 27, but Luton have been difficult to beat at home.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League updates

HT: Luton 0-2 Aston Villa

GOAL! Watkins doubles his side’s tally - Luton 0-2 Aston Villa [38’]

GOAL! Ollie Watkins heads Villa in front - Luton 0-1 Aston Villa [23’]

Luton XI: Kaminski, Bell, Burke, Mengi, Kabore, Barkley, Burke, Doughty, Townsend, Morris (c), Chong.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno, McGinn (c), Tielemans, Luiz, Bailey, Watkins, Ramsey.

Luton Town FC 0 - 2 Aston Villa FC

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:57

Another raking long ball by Douglas Luiz almost opens up Luton on the counter, but Bailey can't quite reach the ball despite his express pace. Of course, the hosts' pursuit of a way back into this game will leave them open to conceding again.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:56

JUST OVER! Doughty's free-kick from the left is swung over towards Morris at the back post, but the striker's looping header only finds the top of the net. Luton are totally on top now - what a turnaround from their tepid first-half performance!

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:54

The Hatters are still enjoying their best spell of the match, and the home fans are responding with some raucous support. Cash is drawn into a challenge on Chong, conceding a free-kick around 20 yards from goal.

Story continues

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:50

Substitution Andros Darryl Townsend Daiki Hashioka

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:49

An outswinging corner from the left, taken by set-piece specialist Doughty, briefly causes some concern for the visitors' defence. It ultimately comes to nothing, but this is much better from Luton, who have started the second half brightly.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:48

Kabore causes Villa more problems out wide, as Rogers is forced into a clumsy challenge that sees him shown a yellow card.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:48

Kaminski completes a routine stop in the centre of his goal, after Rogers releases Watkins on the left side of Luton's area and the England striker's tame effort rolls towards the target.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:46

Kabore raids forward and earns his side a free-kick high on the right flank; however, Barkley's delivery from the set-piece just beats the head of Burke in the centre and Aston Villa clear their lines.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:43

Villa kick off, and we are back under way!

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:40

In fact, Aston Villa have only ever lost two Premier League matches after leading by two or more goals at half-time, going on to taste victory 61 times and drawing three; however, one of those instances occurred earlier this season, against Manchester United. It's asking a lot for Luton to replicate the Red Devils' fantastic fightback on that occasion.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:38

Another display of clinical finishing by Watkins puts Aston Villa 2-0 ahead at the interval, as listless Luton Town struggle to make many openings at Kenilworth Road. Villa's first came via a header from a set-piece, before Watkins beat both the hosts' offside trap and the assistant's flag to score a VAR-awarded second. Emery's men have had more of the ball and are in double figures for attempts, leaving the Hatters trailing in their wake and looking likely to suffer a fifth straight defeat - Villa have won 11 from 12 when leading at half-time in the Premier League this season.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:28

HALF-TIME: LUTON TOWN 0-2 ASTON VILLA

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:28

Bailey shoots straight at Kaminski from mid-range, then Barkley strikes a 20-yard free-kick into Villa's defensive wall at the other end soon after. That's all for the first half.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:26

JUST OVER! After a period of head-tennis just outside Aston Villa's six-yard box, Townsend arrives on the scene and plants a headed effort over the crossbar! That's as close as Luton have come to scoring so far - and it wasn't that close!

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:24

Watkins tries to link up with Bailey on the right side of Luton's area, but a vital interception by Ogbene just stops the Jamaican winger receiving it.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:23

Yellow Card Leon Patrick Bailey Butler

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:23

In the second minute of at least seven added for several stoppages, Chong drills the ball wildly over the top from a tight angle on the left. There's been a total lack of composure in the final third so far, which will disappoint Luton boss Edwards.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:20

SUPER SAVE! Kaminski keeps Luton in it! Substitute Rogers cuts inside and fires a powerful shot at goal, but the goalkeeper rises high to fingertip it over the crossbar by the finest of margins! That could have finished it from a Villa point of view.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:18

Luton are yet to have a shot in today's game, and it's apparent that confidence is seeping away by the minute. They simply can't stop leaking goals at the moment. Villa are now in cruise mode.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:18

Yellow Card Douglas Luiz Soares de Paulo

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:15

ASTON VILLA SCORE AGAIN? Although immediately flagged for offside, Watkins finishes calmly from just inside the box, and after a brief delay the VAR intervenes with a potential goal check! Could Villa be about to lead 2-0?

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:13

Goal Oliver George Arthur Watkins

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:11

Aston Villa have scored more first half goals than any other side in the Premier League this season (28), while only champions Manchester City (13) have led at half-time more often than the Villans (12). They're on course to hold the advantage at the interval today, too.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:11

Yellow Card Reece Frederick James Burke

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:08

Although not moving freely, Mengi is now back in place. Soon after his re-introduction, Watkins zips a low shot across the face of goal from the edge of the area.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:07

There's more injury woe now, this time for Luton Town. Mengi is hobbling around with what looks like an ankle problem, and the action is paused while the centre-back receives treatment.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:06

A second successive Villa corner, this time taken short by Bailey in a pre-planned routine, ultiamtely ends with Lenglet steering McGinn's inswinging cross well over the crossbar.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:04

Luton have not been phased by going a goal down, as they are enjoying a little more possession now. Given their recent defensive problems, they perhaps need to steady the ship rather than chase an immediate equaliser.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:03

Substitution Jacob Matthew Ramsey Morgan Elliot Rogers

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

18:01

After conceding the opening goal at Kenilworth Road this season, Luton have gone on to take just one point from eight Premier League games. Now trailing to a well-drilled Aston Villa side, they are really up against the odds today.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:58

Assist Leon Patrick Bailey Butler

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:58

SHARP STOP! McGinn, Bailey and Watkins combine, and the latter reaches the edge of the area before unleashing a firm strike at goal! Again, Kaminski stands firm and palms it away! That's an Aston Villa corner.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:56

Goal Oliver George Arthur Watkins

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:56

Tight to the right byline, Watkins looks up towards the centre of Luton's area but can only find the gloves of Kaminski, who completes a comfortable catch from the forward's tame cross.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:55

Mengi tussles with Watkins near the halfway line and brings the England striker down, conceding a free-kick. Villa's top scorer is making his 50th successive Premier League appearance today.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:53

Villa are back to 11 men following Ramsey's return, and they'll be aiming to build upon a couple of half-chances they've had so far. They've taken three shots at goal, while Luton are yet to record one.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:50

Ramsey is temporarily withdrawn, having picked up a knock; in his absence, Douglas Luiz arrives unmarked in the box but only steers a free header well wide of the target.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:49

SAVE! Back in the starting XI today, Kaminski dives across to his left, tipping away Ramsey's stinging shot from an angle! McGinn fed Villa's home-grown starlet with a smart pass, but the Luton goalkeeper was equal to it!

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:48

Some 40 per cent of the action has taken place in Villa's defensive third so far, although the away side have rarely been under threat. Emery's men are simply keeping the ball and waiting to strike on the break.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:46

Aston Villa are keeping possession patiently, as Luton's bright orange jerseys buzz around them. Then, Ramsey's shove on Barkley gifts the hosts a free-kick in midfield.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:44

The home fans are in uproar after Morris is penalised for felling Konsa deep in Villa territory. The visitors then take their time to clear upfield via a big boot from Martinez.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:43

It seems that Doughty will drop into Luton's back three, with Ogbene shuttling up and down the left flank instead. The latter's contest with Cash could prove interesting.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:40

Bell pulls up and then sinks down to the turf, and it looks like he will not be able to continue. Surely this is a muscular problem. The defender is walked to the touchline by Luton's medical staff.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:38

Substitution Amari'i Kyren Bell Chiedozie Somkelechukwu Ogbene

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:38

At top speed, Mengi races back to snuff out a run through on goal from Ramsey, who was played through by a typically perceptive pass from Douglas Luiz. The home fans breathe again.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:38

After an early scare, when Bailey's dangerous cross grazes Ramsey's chest in the box before being cleared away, Luton are enjoying some early possession just inside the opposition half.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:36

Not since 1989 have Aston Villa come away from this venue with a victory, losing on each of their last three visits to the Hatters' headquarters. Both need three points to aid their respective causes at either end of the table - but who will come out on top?

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:34

Luton Town kick off, and we are under way at Kenilworth Road!

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:30

The players are out on the pitch, and kick-off in this Premier League contest is now just moments away!

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:22

After Pau Torres was taken off at half-time against Nottingham Forest with a minor injury, the Spain international is only named on Aston Villa's bench today. Konsa is back in the starting XI after overcoming a knee problem, but Jhon Duran and Diego Carlos both join long-term absentees Boubacar Kamara, Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia on the sidelines.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:18

Kaminski and Townsend come back into Luton's starting XI today, alongside Man City loanee Issa Kabore, who returns after being ineligible to play his parent club earlier this week. Gabriel Osho is ruled out with a muscular injury, as the Hatters' absence list grows: Mads Andersen, Elijah Adebayo, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Marvelous Nakamba are among several players still unavailable.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:18

SUBS: Robin Olsen, Moussa Diaby, Morgan Rogers, Pau Torres, Calum Chambers, Nicolo Zaniolo, Lucas Digne, Kaine Kessler, Tim Iroegbunam.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:13

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Clement Lenglet, Alex Moreno; Douglas Luiz, John McGinn; Leon Bailey, Youri Tielemans, Jacob Ramsey; Ollie Watkins.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:13

SUBS: Tim Krul, James Shea, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Daiki Hashioka, Axel Piesold, Zack Nelson, Luke Berry, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:13

LUTON TOWN (3-4-2-1): Thomas Kaminski; Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari'i Bell; Issa Kabore, Ross Barkley, Jordan Clark, Alfie Doughty; Andros Townsend, Tahith Chong; Carlton Morris.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:08

3-1 winners when Luton visited Birmingham at the end of October, Aston Villa defeated Nottingham Forest at home last week, recording their first Villa Park victory of 2024. Although their home form has recently stuttered, Unai Emery's men are unbeaten on the road this year, conceding just one goal in five away fixtures. The Villans hold a two-point lead over Tottenham in the fourth and final Champions League spot, as things stand.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:08

Following a crushing cup loss to Manchester City in midweek, Luton Town now turn their attention back to avoiding relegation from the Premier League. A 6-2 thumping in Tuesday's FA Cup tie was the Hatters' fourth straight defeat in all competitions, and they occupy 18th place in the top-flight table. Though they have proven tough to beat on home turf this season, Rob Edwards' side have conceded 19 goals over the course of their last five matches.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

17:03

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Luton Town and Aston Villa at Kenilworth Road!

Team news

16:46 , Sonia Twigg

Luton have named Andros Townsend in their starting line up for the match against Villa, their one change from the last game.

While for Aston Villa, Ezri Konsa makes his return, and Matty Cash will stay at right-back.

Luton XI: Kaminski, Bell, Burke, Mengi, Kabore, Barkley, Burke, Doughty, Townsend, Morris (c), Chong.

Subs: Shea, Krul, Ogbene, Berry, Woodrow, Ruddock Mpanzu, Hashioka, Nelson, Piesold.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno, McGinn (c), Tielemans, Luiz, Bailey, Watkins, Ramsey.

Subs: Olsen, Digne, Pau, Chambers, Diaby, Zaniolo, Rogers, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa

16:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…