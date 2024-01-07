Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Luton Town face Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers LIVE: FA Cup updates

Luton: Krul, Mengi, Osho, Bell, Ogbene, Sambi Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty, Chong, Morris, Adebayo

Bolton: Baxter, Toal, Santos, Forrester, Sheehan, Dacres-Cogley, Maghoma, Dempsey, Williams, Adeboyejo, Charles

Luton Town FC 0 - 0 Bolton Wanderers FC

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:31

Attempt missed. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:28

Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:28

Foul by Amari'i Bell (Luton Town).

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:23

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Chiedozie Ogbene.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:22

Tahith Chong (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:19

Foul by Albert Sambi Lokonga (Luton Town).

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:13

Attempt missed. Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:12

Attempt saved. Ross Barkley (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alfie Doughty.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:10

Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town).

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:08

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Eoin Toal.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:08

Attempt blocked. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Osho.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:07

Carlton Morris (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:03

Offside, Luton Town. Chiedozie Ogbene is caught offside.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

14:01

First Half begins.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

13:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

13:00

