Luton sign prolific midfielder Aasgaard from Wigan

Championship club Luton Town have signed Norway Under-21 midfielder Thelo Aasgaard from League One side Wigan Athletic.

The 22-year-old former Liverpool academy player joined Wigan's youth ranks in 2016 and made his senior debut in 2020, going on to score 30 goals in 163 appearances.

The Latics said the deal for Aasgaard, who netted eight times in his final 15 appearances for the club, involved a "significant" fee.

"It's been a joy to watch this club grow over the past few years, so I can't wait to be a part of it now," said Aasgaard, who scored against Luton in the Championship and FA Cup during the 2022-23 season, speaking to the club's website.

"I've been at Wigan from a young age and had a lot of good memories there, so the next move had to be right - had to be special - and I feel this is the right place to be."

Aasgaard is Matt Bloomfield's second signing since his appointment as Hatters manager on 14 January, following the return of defender Kai Naismith for a second spell at Kenilworth Road on loan from Bristol City for the rest of the season.

Second-bottom Luton have taken one point from their three games under former Wycombe Wanderers boss Bloomfield, losing their most recent two at Oxford United and at home to Millwall.

"He's a player who I've had my eye on from afar for a while," Bloomfield said of Aasgaard.

"He's technically very, very good and can create and score goals. Thelo can play as a 10 but can play as an eight or on the left, so he's adept at playing in a variety of positions.

"The board has been incredibly supportive in this process and I'd like to thank them for making Thelo's signing a reality.

"He's a player who will add immediate quality to the group and also comes with lots of potential, so we're looking forward to seeing what he can do as a Luton Town player."

Aasgaard could make his debut for Luton, who are three points from safety, when they visit Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday (15:00 GMT).