Luton relying on home form to get out of trouble

Geoff Doyle, Sports Editor, BBC Three Counties Radio

It's six away league defeats in a row now for Luton and it's been pretty miserable for those Hatters fans travelling to watch their team.

Some have been big defeats as well - conceding five at Middlesbrough, four at Norwich and three at Leeds, Coventry and Plymouth. Rob Edwards' side are shipping away goals and don't look like keeping clean sheets.

The Hatters aren't defending their penalty box well enough even though they are getting plenty of players in the area - but there's a difference between being there and doing something about the dangers.

Opposition players aren't being marked or tracked and individuals aren't taking responsibility and clearing danger.

So Luton are relying on their home form and presumably waiting for January when they can recruit some players.

The loss of Alfie Doughty through injury is a massive blow. Only Finn Azaz has created more chances in the Championship and he's Luton's main attacking threat, although admittedly from set-pieces. That there is no left-sided replacement for him is poor planning.

The loss of classy midfielders Ross Barkley and Sambi Lokonga was always going to be felt, but the Hatters have lost pace too and surely must sign some speed merchants in January. They are currently too predictable.

Without pace and without Doughty, Luton are likely to remain in trouble.

