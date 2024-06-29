Luke Shaw not ready to start for England against Slovakia but could feature

Gareth Southgate says Luke Shaw is not ready to start for England but might still be able to feature in the Euro 2024 last-16 clash against Slovakia.

The Euro 2020 finalists return to the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen as they get their knockout phase under way on Sunday.

All 26 players trained at their Blankenhain base on Saturday lunchtime, including Shaw as he looks to make his first appearance since sustaining a hamstring issue in mid-February.

Setting off for the last 16! 🔜 pic.twitter.com/6utvYcuV3x — England (@England) June 29, 2024

Kieran Trippier was also involved following a report the full-back had been a doubt for Sunday due to a calf complaint, as was Phil Foden after returning to the UK this week for the birth of his third child.

England boss Southgate said: “Luke wouldn’t be available to start.

“But we’ll have a chat with the medical team to see whether he can play a part or whether he could do with a little bit more training first.”

Asked about Foden, Trippier and the rest of his 26-man squad, Southgate said: “Yep, all good.”