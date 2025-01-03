Luke Littler storms past Michael van Gerwen to seal place in history

Luke Littler is world champion aged just 17 - Getty Images/Ben Stansall

The dream final has its fairy-tale ending. Luke Littler, the most famous 17-year-old in Britain, is also now the youngest world champion in the history of darts. That he should achieve this feat by fully seven years tells you everything about a jaw-dropping achievement that rates with any of the most seismic teenage accomplishments in sport. And, after losing when the country briefly seemed to come to a standstill in last year’s final, Littler’s second shot at destiny could hardly have been more emphatically taken.

Nicknamed “The Nuke”, Littler was utterly destructive in racing to a 4-0 lead against the Dutch maestro Michael van Gerwen before then holding his nerve quite magnificently to seal a 7-3 victory with a maturity that defied his years.

Littler raised both arms towards his family as the final double 16 went in before the tears flowed. Later, when the presentations were over, there were wonderful on-stage moments as he embraced his parents Anthony and Lisa.

Littler got off to a quick start and Van Gerwen never recovered - PA/Zac Goodwin

This was both the realisation of a freakish talent and the demolition of a darts legend. Littler was only 18 months old when he first began throwing darts in nappies at the magnetic board his dad had purchased from a pound shop. He would score his first 180 at the age of six, the same year that Van Gerwen won his first world title in 2013. He then hit his first nine-dart finish at the age of 13, the same year that the Dutchman won the third of his world titles. In the four years that have since passed, Van Gerwen lost in two more world finals. Littler had meanwhile used the countless spare hours during the Covid-19 lockdown to hone his game and become one of the best players in the world.

He announced that spectacularly last year, losing from 4-2 up in the final against Luke Humphries, before now promptly destroying the best player of the generation to clinch the Sid Waddell Trophy. The statistics told their own story. While Van Gerwen also averaged above 100, Littler’s extraordinary 56 per cent checkout ratio ensured that the best player in the world now has the title that this once-in-a-generation talent has so deserved.

His 76 maximum 180s in the tournament – which meant also being presented with the Ballon d’Art by Sir Chris Hoy – was fully 20 more than any other player in the tournament. This was also a major moment for the Professional Darts Corporation who now have the first world champion from their junior tour. Academies have been very deliberately created to mitigate the loss of players from pub leagues and, after seeing Littler clinch the £500,000 first prize, it can be safely assumed that thousands more children will soon be throwing their first darts.

Littler got his hands on his first world championship trophy, but how many more could he win? - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

That is the unique pull of Littler, with the scene outside Alexandra Palace in the hours leading up to the match more reminiscent of a major football occasion. Ticket touts were out on the streets, half-and-half scarves were being sold and the words “There’s only one Luke Littler” hung in the freezing night air.

Inside the Ally Pally cauldron, and with a full hour still until the start, fans were already taking their place next to the railings that separate the players’ walk-ons from the crowd. There were television crews from all over the world, journalists from titles such as Le Monde and The New York Times and no doubt about the star attraction.

Littler, the lower-ranked player for another two hours at least, was introduced first to a roof-raising rendition of the Pitbull lyrics “I’m ready to go, oh, oh, oh”. Those words could not have been more appropriate.

The once-nicknamed “Mighty Mike” then followed for what was his seventh World Championship final to initial boos. It was short-lived and, with plenty of Dutch in the crowd, the 35-year-old eventually received a rousing reception.

Littler immediately punished three missed darts at doubles to break throw in the opening leg before racing to the first set. It was a crucial statement of intent.

Van Gerwen’s slow start was costly, missing numerous double attempts - PA/Zac Goodwin

Van Gerwen tried to respond, averaging a whopping 113 in the second, but Littler sensed the danger and simultaneously raised his level to produce an 11-dart finish en route to a 2-0 lead. He simply celebrated with a nod and point that underlined a feeling of complete comfort and confidence. “It’s like a cat playing with a mouse,” said commentator John Part, as the rout went on in the third set.

Littler’s flamboyant 70 finish – achieved with a bullseye and then double 10 – was the highlight of a devastating fourth set.

Van Gerwen at least averted a whitewash in the fifth set, rallying to reduce the deficit with a bullseye finish. Littler walked purposefully off stage and, after faltering last year when he had won four sets against Humphries, rescued with consecutive maximum 180 finishes to set up a missed chance for a nine-darter. Most importantly, any sense of a momentum shift had been averted.

The pattern was set. Van Gerwen had noticeably lifted his game and was holding throw more consistently to begin sharing sets. He narrowed the deficit again to 5-2, only for Littler to respond with an 11-dart finish to move within one set of ­victory.

Once again Van Gerwen briefly rallied but, having almost won the title with what would have been an extraordinary bullseye, bullseye, double 16 finish, Littler simply stepped up to nonchalantly seal victory with the very next throw.

10:45 PM GMT

What is next for Littler, then?

It’ll be the Bahrain Darts Masters on January 16-17 before the Dutch Masters and then the Winmau World Masters in Milton Keynes at the end of January and beginning of February.

He will kick off the defence of his Premier League crown on February 6 in Belfast before the floor events begin in earnest later that month.

The first ‘big’ competition is the UK Open in Minehead which begins on February 28. How many titles will he take before the end of the year?

10:35 PM GMT

Hard to overestimate how good Littler is

He was not at his best for the entire game tonight but bossed it, really. I think the claims that he has transformed darts are not totally correct. Darts has been booming for a little while now with Alexandra Palace sell-outs the norm.

Luke Littler with The Sid Waddell Trophy after winning the Paddy Power World Darts Championship final against Michael van Gerwen

That is not to say that Littler has not helped its popularity. The crucial thing for the sport is what he and his rivals can do over the next decade or so. In 10 years time he will still be seven years younger than Michael van Gerwen...

Can he challenge Taylor’s record of 16 world titles? With such a competitive field out there now in an increasingly professional game that will take some beating.

10:22 PM GMT

‘A genius’

Glen Durrant, a three-time BDO world champion and a Premier League winner praises Littler.

Wow I've just witnessed a genius at work



17 year

World Champion



Remember the moment @LukeTheNuke180 — Glen Durrant (@Duzza180) January 3, 2025

10:19 PM GMT

Luke Littler will now earn millions away from the board – but still get monthly allowance

The teenager collected a £500,000 first prize after winning the World Championship but is not planning to leave the family home just yet.

Read more from Jeremy Wilson here.

10:18 PM GMT

Van Gerwen hit good form after going 4-0 down

In the final six sets he averaged 100.44, 98.68, 108.14, 108.92, 106.92 and 108.08. That is a superb standard. The problem is that he gave himself a mountainous task by going 4-0 down in the first place in a best of 13 sets game. That is where the game was lost and Littler was never truly under pressure at any point in the game with that much of a lead. He will know that. Littler himself did not start brilliantly.

Alexandra Palace, London, Britain - January 3, 2025 Michael van Gerwen looks dejected during the final against Luke Littler Action Images

10:15 PM GMT

Some shots of the winning moment

January 3, 2025 Luke Littler celebrates after winning the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship final against Michael van Gerwen

Luke Littler celebrates after winning the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship final against Michael van Gerwen Action

Luke Littler celebrates winning the Paddy Power World Darts Championship final against Michael van Gerwen (right) at Alexandra Palace, London

10:12 PM GMT

Match stats from the final

Littler

Average: 102.73

180s: 12

Highest checkout: 130

Checkout percentage: 55.6

Van Gerwen

Average: 100.69

180s: 13

Highest checkout: 132

Checkout percentage: 36.8

10:08 PM GMT

Sir Keir Starmer congratulates Littler

Mesmerising performance from @LukeTheNuke180 to win the World Darts Championship.



Congratulations Luke on being the youngest ever PDC World Darts Champion. An inspirational performance under such pressure to lift the trophy.



You should be really proud of what you've achieved… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 3, 2025

10:07 PM GMT

I loved MVG’s claim that ‘every 17 years a star is born’

For reference, he is approximately 35 and Luke Littler turns 18 in a couple of weeks...

10:06 PM GMT

More from Littler

“Earlier today I watched all the game back against Luke and I had the visions. I could end 2025 winning absolutely nothing but I have picked up one of the best. I want to get more than 10 titles this year. If I end 2025 with nothing [from here] I’ve picked the big one up.”

10:04 PM GMT

Michael van Gerwen reacts after coming up short

“When you get your chances, especially early doors... I thought I wasn’t doing myself justice but that is the way it is. But I needed to fight. I think after 4-0 down I was definitely not the worst player of us. Fair play to him, every chance he got to hurt me he took it. I say every 17 years a start gets born and he is one of them. Don’t get me wrong, I had a lovely tournament... in the beginning of the game I was letting myself down too much. “When you do that against a player of this ability, you are going to be in trouble. You have to take it on the chin and you have to walk off the stage as a champion. I always have to take my hat off to the people that beat me. I’m an old b------d compared to him.”

10:01 PM GMT

Littler speaks

“I can’t believe it. Honestly. We both played so well. I needed to get off to a quick start tonight and that’s what I done. He was right behind me the whole way through. Everyone dreams of lifting this trophy but you’ve got to get through a tough field even before qualifying. As soon as he missed that 60... I knew I had three darts in hand. Usually I don’t go for that double 16. They were going well and I knew they had to. I was practising backstage on the tops and 10s. That 32 in the end I knew I had to hit it.”

09:59 PM GMT

Sir Chris Hoy presents the Sid Waddell trophy to Littler

He hoists the trophy aloft amid a shower of ticker tape. £500,000 and a few weeks of excellent work. A 102.73 average with 55.6 per cent on the doubles. Not too shabby.

England's Luke Littler celebrates with the Sid Waddell Trophy after victory over Netherlands' Michael van Gerwen in the PDC World Darts Championship final, at Alexandra Palace in London on January 3, 2025

09:57 PM GMT

Van Gerwen receives his runners-up trophy

Not happy with that, I am sure but it has been a difficult year. Gave Littler a game but only once he was four sets down. Was not good enough in the first four sets.

09:56 PM GMT

Littler emotional on the stage

As you might expect. Some tears up there as he realises the gravity of his achievement. And what an achievement it is.

Luke Littler celebrates winning the Paddy Power World Darts Championship final against Michael van Gerwen (not pictured) at Alexandra Palace, London

09:54 PM GMT

LUKE LITTLER WINS THE WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP!

Littler does not look too nervy on this leg. Van Gerwen is keeping up with him though. Littler on 132 to Van Gerwen’s 121... Littler goes bull, bull, but misses the double 16! Van Gerwen cannot take out 121 so it’s over to Littler on 32.

First dart misses, second dart in! Littler has done it! At just 17 years old, he beats one of the all-time greats of the game in a clinical performance.

THE MOMENT LUKE LITTLER WON THE WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP FOR THE FIRST TIME 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Rgde1bGAmH — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2025

Luke Littler wins the PDC World Darts Championship 7-3!

09:52 PM GMT

Set 10: Littler 2 Van Gerwen 0 (Littler leads 6-3 in sets)

Littler looking likely to break Van Gerwen here. A 171 leaves him 62 with Van Gerwen on 108. A finish on tops puts him a leg away from a first world championship. And he will have the throw in it... is Van Gerwen done here? I think so.

09:51 PM GMT

Set 10: Littler 1 Van Gerwen 0 (Littler leads 6-3 in sets)

A small opening for Van Gerwen on 137 with Littler on 48. He goes the T19 tops, tops route but only gets the T19. Littler then finishes the leg on D10 as he has done countless times this evening.

09:50 PM GMT

Van Gerwen takes a third set...

An opening for Van Gerwen to break as he gets the darts off Littler, whose scoring has just dipped a little here. A 123 leaves 49 with Littler not on a finish. 17, D16 first dart nicks a third set. A break of throw and he is within three sets again. Problem is this set next set is Littler’s throw and he has not relinquished that advantage easily.

Littler 6 Van Gerwen 3

09:47 PM GMT

Set 9: Littler 1 Van Gerwen 2 (Littler leads 6-2 in sets)

Van Gerwen fairly comfortably on his own throw now as a 140 leaves him with 66 with Littler in the mid-300s. At least six from here for Van Gerwen to go within one leg of the set. He can only leave it tidy on D16 but that’s OK. 91 from Littler leaves a finish, but a big one. D8 first dart and Van Gerwen holds again. He has done that very well in the last three or four sets. But he has struggled to break.

09:46 PM GMT

Set 9: Littler 1 Van Gerwen 1 (Littler leads 6-2 in sets)

Van Gerwen not putting any pressure on Littler’s throw this time. 73 plays 154. Littler leaves tops which means MVG likely needs to take out the 154 to win the leg. He doesn’t... and Littler hits double top first dart bang in the double. 56 per cent on the doubles for him this evening which is... otherworldly, as is so much of what he does on the oche, so often.

09:44 PM GMT

Set 9: Littler 0 Van Gerwen 1 (Littler leads 6-2 in sets)

Littler is the first to a finish with a 180 to leave 164 but Van Gerwen’s 125 leaves him on a better finish of 89. Littler misses the bull on 164 for a break... will Van Gerwen rise to the pressure? Yes. A two-dart 89 finish to hold throw. His average is almost at 100 now and his double percentage at 33.3 per cent.

09:39 PM GMT

Littler moves one set away from the title...

Can Van Gerwen break back? A 180 puts him on 181 with Littler on 204 after his throw. Can he set it up well? Well-ish, 89 leaves 92. Littler scores 140 to leave 64. A double-double attempt from Van Gerwen goes awry. Littler then checks out 64 in three darts to go one set from a first world championship! The end is nigh I feel.

Littler 6 Van Gerwen 2

09:36 PM GMT

Set 8: Littler 2 Van Gerwen 0 (Littler leads 5-2 in sets)

Big chance for Littler to break here as he hits 177 to leave 50. Van Gerwen on 128 but cannot take it out. 10 then tops for an 11-dart leg and a 2-0 lead in the set for Littler, who is now averaging 103.03.

09:35 PM GMT

Set 8: Littler 1 Van Gerwen 0 (Littler leads 5-2 in sets)

Littler hits the outer bull for a 130 checkout. 153 is too big an ask for Van Gerwen. 25 is certainly not too much of an ask from Littler. He does it in two darts to go ahead in the set, holding his throw.

09:33 PM GMT

A little life left in this game yet?

Van Gerwen still needs to up his level to get in the game. Littler needs another two sets, Van Gerwen needs five from the next six. The two sets he has won have been were where he had the throw. He just needs to put Littler under pressure and take his chances. Littler’s game was most off early on, though, when Van Gerwen’s double game was, quite honestly, appalling.

09:29 PM GMT

Van Gerwen takes the seventh set and gets another back

A good start for Van Gerwen on his throw, 180 and 137 with Littler way back in the 300s. A slack visit of 40 though leaves a slight opening and makes the job harder than it might have been. On cue Littler hits a 180 to get to 161 with Van Gerwen on 142 which then becomes 40. Littler does not take out 161 so Van Gerwen comes back and takes out tops first dart to win the set. Crucial!

Michael van Gerwen celebrates during the Paddy Power World Darts Championship final against Luke Littler (not pictured) at Alexandra Palace, London

Littler 5 Van Gerwen 2

09:27 PM GMT

Set 7: Littler 2 Van Gerwen 2 (Littler leads 5-1 in sets)

A chance for Van Gerwen to break? He might be able to get down to a finish first here and does so, with 134 leaving 139. Littler on 186 but leaves himself handy on 46. Van Gerwen can only eat into his score with 41 so Littler no longer under pressure. And under that little pressure he hits tops to win the leg and push us into a deciding leg...

09:26 PM GMT

Set 7: Littler 1 Van Gerwen 2 (Littler leads 5-1 in sets)

Now Littler threatens to break the throw of his opponent with a 180 but Van Gerwen is down to a finish first on 81. Littler only 170. A 12-dart leg for Van Gerwen gets him 2-1 up in the set. He is playing somewhere like he can and has stopped being so horrendous on the doubles at least.

09:24 PM GMT

Set 7: Littler 1 Van Gerwen 1 (Littler leads 5-1 in sets)

Obviously Van Gerwen needs to start breaking the throw of Littler to stay in the game. He doesn’t need to do that to win this set but he is keeping him fairly honest in this leg on Littler’s throw. Problem is Littler is very good at darts and takes out 124 on the bull with MVG sitting on 100...

124 checkout from Luke Littler 🎯 pic.twitter.com/JcKYJrH0KU — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2025

09:23 PM GMT

Set 7: Littler 0 Van Gerwen 1 (Littler leads 5-1 in sets)

There is still a bit of life left in this game if Van Gerwen can get his act together but I am not sure he can. He holds his own throw comfortably, though, in the first leg of the seventh set. More of that he will need.

09:21 PM GMT

Luke Littler takes a 5-1 lead...

Littler opens up with a 180 on his throw. Van Gerwen opens up with 80 with a dart on the floor. Not what he needed. He is a long way behind nearly 200. He needs a big score. 140 is not quite big enough. Six darts for Littler on 128 but leaves himself 35. Van Gerwen on a two-dart finish but do you think Littler is going to miss double 10 when he’s on it? Nope. And he does not.

Luke Littler of England celebrates during the final of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.

Littler 5 Van Gerwen 1

09:19 PM GMT

Set 6: Littler 2 Van Gerwen 2 (Littler leads 4-1 in sets)

Van Gerwen strays into the one segment to squander another chance to get a healthy lead on his own throw. Van Gerwen on 62, Littler attempts 127 but misses a dart at bull. It’s just one dart at D16 for Van Gerwen and he takes it! The set is level but Littler will have the throw in the deciding leg.

09:18 PM GMT

Set 6: Littler 2 Van Gerwen 1 (Littler leads 4-1 in sets)

Littler not really given his opponent any opportunities to break. Well, not now. They were there a little earlier but MVG squandered them. Littler will have six darts at 87 but he will need just three of them. T19, 10, D10 to go within one leg of the set...

09:17 PM GMT

Set 6: Littler 1 Van Gerwen 1 (Littler leads 4-1 in sets)

Van Gerwen’s 66 plays Littler’s 106. Van Gerwen misses a dart at D18 for the leg. Littler gets a dart at tops... and also misses. Just on the top wire. MVG goes inside the D9, then splits nine by going seven double one to win the leg. He holds throw but it looked a bit dicey for him again. That was only a hold for the Dutchman...

09:15 PM GMT

Set 6: Littler 1 Van Gerwen 0 (Littler leads 4-1 in sets)

Littler hits a 180 on his throw as Van Gerwen opens with just a 96. He follows that up with a 180... which means it’s 141 left... he strays into the treble one, however and the crowd boo. 72 plays 324 now though so the leg is surely all but wrapped up. He will have six darts for 72. He doesn’t get a dart at it first time but he is coming back. A 134 from MVG puts Littler under a little pressure but he is fine with it, hitting tops to take a 1-0 lead in the sixth set.

09:12 PM GMT

Ton average for MVG in that set...

...compared to Littler’s 107 but that is the difference in having the darts in three of the five legs. Van Gerwen has at least upped his double percentage to 24 per cent. 13-6 in legs for what it’s worth.

09:09 PM GMT

Van Gerwen gets a set on the board with a cracking finish!

Littler leaves himself 170 again, 133 from MVG leaves himself 132, another Hollywood outshot.

Littler fails in his attempt but Van Gerwen goes outer bull, T19 and bull to get his first set on the board! That was more like it. Not quite MVG at his best but certainly better than the 4/10 he’d been operating at for most of the match.

Littler 4 Van Gerwen 1

09:07 PM GMT

Set 5: Littler 1 Van Gerwen 2 (Littler leads 4-0 in sets)

Van Gerwen first to a finish on his own throw. Littler leaves himself 101 but MVG checks out 80 in three darts and looks to be getting a bit of fluency and rhythm back. A bit.

09:05 PM GMT

Set 5: Littler 1 Van Gerwen 1 (Littler leads 4-0 in sets)

An easier leg for Littler, who checks out 130 by going T20, T10, D20. Slick stuff. MVG wasn’t even on a finish...

09:04 PM GMT

Set 5: Littler 0 Van Gerwen 1 (Littler leads 4-0 in sets)

Littler starts with a 180 against the throw. Van Gerwen hits one to get his score down. He is now on 53 after nine so will get a clear three at 53. Big 13, one above tops and one in the 20. Littler on 145 hits T20 but misses T15 to set up the finish. Van Gerwen somehow gets his third dart into the bottom of the double 10 when it looked like he had darted himself.

A fourth leg win but it is only a hold of throw.

09:01 PM GMT

Outside of his scoring, which has been OK

Van Gerwen is throwing like a drain. He has hit seven 180s (and is averaging 95.16 to Littler’s 98.18) Littler’s but his setting up and finishing has been several levels below what is required at this level. And that is why he is 4-0 down. He has had 17 darts at double to Littler’s 25 but has hit just three of them. 17.6 per cent on the doubles. Littler is on 48 per cent...

Michael van Gerwen of The Netherlands reacts during the Final against Luke Littler of England during day sixteen of the 2024/25 Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on January 03, 2025 in London, England

08:57 PM GMT

Littler takes the fourth set 3-1!

128 left for Van Gerwen on his throw, 170 for Littler... now to break. T20, T20 and the outer bull! So close. 32 left for Van Gerwen. Misses, misses and busts by going into the D13 instead of the D4!

Littler, again, punishes... big five, D10. You do worry for Van Gerwen here...

Littler 4 Van Gerwen 0

08:55 PM GMT

Set 4: Littler 2 Van Gerwen 1 (Littler leads 3-0 in sets)

I’m not going to call this a choke from Van Gerwen but this is a shocking performance from the Dutchman. He does, however, have an opening to break here on 70 with Littler on 86. He misses a dart at double 16. Will he be coming back? Yes. Littler misses two of his own at D16. Van Gerwen gets there eventually to get the set back to 2-1 and win just his third leg of the match. Missed set darts for Littler.

08:54 PM GMT

Set 4: Littler 2 Van Gerwen 0 (Littler leads 3-0 in sets)

A 180 on Van Gerwen’s throw leaves Littler on 88. Van Gerwen doesn’t even put any pressure on it and Littler takes it 68 out by going T18 D7. Unconventional but it works.

08:52 PM GMT

Set 4: Littler 1 Van Gerwen 0 (Littler leads 3-0 in sets)

This has been a bit of a struggle for Littler in absolute terms but a bigger one for Van Gerwen. Relatively it has been a cake walk for Littler. It is 9-2 in legs and Van Gerwen is making a complete mess of this leg. All over the place. Littler on 70 goes bull D10 to take a 1-0 lead in the set. Not the way I’d have gone but I’m Luke Slater, not Luke Littler.

BULL, DOUBLE TEN!



It's an exhibition of combination finishing from Luke Littler!



He opts for an unconventional route to take out 70, but it proves to be very effective!



📺 https://t.co/pIQvhqYxEj#WCDarts | Final pic.twitter.com/BBJ8LQAFi1 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2025

08:50 PM GMT

Littler takes a three-set lead!

Michael van Gerwen will be and should be furious with himself. In the last leg he was on 74 and went for T20 which is very odd. He missed anyway. In this leg, Littler on 170 misses a dart at bull to take the set with MVG on 91. He can only leave 36. Littler on 26 hits fat five and double 10 to take a three-set lead. And he is not even playing that well.

Littler 3 Van Gerwen 0

08:48 PM GMT

Set 3: Littler 2 Van Gerwen 1 (Littler leads 2-0 in sets)

You cannot play like Van Gerwen is doing and expect to beat Littler. Littler is presenting a chance and MVG is doing his best to squander it. MVG requires 154 but scores just 63 with two very slack darts. Littler on 70 misses a dart at tops and then tens to give MVG a chance on 91. It is just an outside chance and he goes an odd way and fails.

Littler takes out D10 in one dart to go within one leg of a three-set lead. And he has the darts in that leg.

08:46 PM GMT

Set 3: Littler 1 Van Gerwen 1 (Littler leads 2-0 in sets)

Littler struggling with his line and length in this set. Van Gerwen is not the first down to a finish because he left himself 168 as Littler is on 170. Tops left for Van Gerwen to break with Littler on the same score. Above, above, below for MVG and another opportunity goes begging. Littler misses tops, misses 10s but then hits double five third dart! The set is level and Littler is a little fortunate to get that...

08:44 PM GMT

Set 3: Littler 0 Van Gerwen 1 (Littler leads 2-0 in sets)

14, 11, 14 darts to win that set from Littler. This leg is another patchy one from both players. Van Gerwen’s throw and a 63 leaves him 122. Littler keeps straying into the five segment which is uncharacteristic. 98 from 122 leaves Van Gerwen 24 as Littler leaves himself tops. MVG gets it first dart for his second double and leg of the match...

08:41 PM GMT

That was better from Van Gerwen

But he missed all three darts at double and his check out percentage is now 14.3 per cent. Littler’s is 54.5 with six from 11. Two nil in sets and six to one in legs. Doubles the costly thing for the Dutchman. And when you start missing them hitting them gets harder and harder and harder.

08:38 PM GMT

Littler smashes the second set 3-0!

96 for Littler, 138 for Van Gerwen after the opening exchanges. He gets a dart at bull but only hits the outer... 40 left for Littler. Misses tops, nails double 10 as he usually does. That is game shot and the set in double-quick time. Van Gerwen reeling and desperately needs to find something and fast.

England's Luke Littler reacts while playing against Netherlands' Michael van Gerwen during the PDC World Darts Championship final, at Alexandra Palace in London on January 3, 2025

Littler 2 Van Gerwen 0

08:36 PM GMT

Set 2: Littler 2 Van Gerwen 0 (Littler leads 1-0 in sets)

Van Gerwen’s darts in this leg and you feel it is very important for him to win. Critical for his confidence. 100 left for Van Gerwen and he hits T20 and attempts to go tops, tops but they are both well above the top segment.

Littler then checks out 88 in two darts to break and go 2-0 up in legs in set two!

08:35 PM GMT

Set 2: Littler 1 Van Gerwen 0 (Littler leads 1-0 in sets)

Littler sub-par in that set but Van Gerwen did not take advantage because he was even more sub-par. Van Gerwen throws in a 180 and Littler follows it to leave himself 121 with his opponent on 261.

Littler misses bull for a 121, narrowly and Van Gerwen gets 96 off his score of 170. Double 10 wins it again for Littler, a 14-dart leg.

08:32 PM GMT

First-set averages

93.28 for Littler, 91.35 for MVG. 1/4 on the doubles for the Dutchman, 3/6 from Littler. That’ll do it.

08:29 PM GMT

Littler takes the first set 3-1

Van Gerwen opens up with a 180 followed by 96. Good stuff, though Littler could be the first to a finish but squanders a chance to do that with another slack dart to leave himself 179.

Van Gerwen then only follows that up with 46... still a bit nervy on the scoring from both players. 80 plays 80 now and Littler has the throw. T20, D10 in two darts for the Nuke to take the first set! Clinical.

Luke Littler of England celebrates during the Final against Michael van Gerwen of The Netherlands during day sixteen of the 2024/25 Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on January 03, 2025 in London, England.

Scrappy but that will do for now...

Littler 1 Van Gerwen 0

08:27 PM GMT

Set 1: Littler 2 Van Gerwen 1 (First to seven sets)

Littler hasn’t really got his line right yet. MVG is looking a little better but they are both getting there. A little bit of a nervy start you’d say. Van Gerwen on 102 with Littler on 88. No dart at double for Van Gerwen but he leaves it handy on 52. Littler misses darts at D14 and D7 to take the set and MVG punishes that to hold his throw.

08:25 PM GMT

Set 1: Littler 2 Van Gerwen 0 (First to seven sets)

Van Gerwen has not really settled into the match yet, mind you neither has Littler, though the Nuke does lead comfortably on his throw having just broken his opponent. A 45 from Littler is a bit surprising but MVG does not really punish it but he does get down to 132. No dart at double but down to 28. Littler on 55... gets 15, misses tops and hits D10. He holds his throw and takes a two-leg lead in set one.

Alexandra Palace, London, Britain - January 3, 2025 Michael van Gerwen reacts during the final match against Luke Littler Action Images

08:23 PM GMT

Set 1: Littler 1 Van Gerwen 0 (First to seven sets)

A fairly slow opening from both players in their first sets before an improvement. Van Gerwen throwing a couple into the single one segment and Littler one in the big seven, a long way from treble-19. A 180 puts Van Gerwen on 25 with Littler back on 140.

He busts 25 by going in the D16 instead of the D8! Littler gets the first dart of the 140 checkout but that is it. Van Gerwen fails on his second attempt at 25 and Littler punishes him with 15 and one dart at tops to take the leg.

08:21 PM GMT

GAME ON!

Michael Van Gerwen gets us under way in the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship final...

08:20 PM GMT

Here we go

Littler the first player to walk on followed by Van Gerwen. Not much of a handshake or fist bump there...

08:12 PM GMT

The crowd are out in force... and their fancy dress

Alexandra Palace, London, Britain - January 3, 2025 Fans in fancy dress react ahead of the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship final between Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen

08:08 PM GMT

MVG wins the bull-off in the practice area

Littler is outside the bull, MVG hits the 25 so wins the bull-off and, I think, chooses to throw first. That is probably wise, but Phil Taylor would often win the bull-off and make his opponent throw first. It can be an advantage in the first leg is a bit of a free hit and a chance to break.

08:03 PM GMT

Who do you think will win?

Have a vote on our poll just above. Littler the clear favourite so far, with 76 per cent of you backing the teenager from Warrington.

07:54 PM GMT

Just a little over 15 minutes to go, so prediction time

I think Littler 7-4. I think Van Gerwen will be able to push him hard and may be able to sneak into a lead at some point. But I think that Littler is more likely to capitalise on the more likely event of MVG going off the boil than the other way around. Will Littler’s level drop enough for MVG to take seven sets? I do not believe so.

Michael van Gerwen of the Netherlands reacts against Callan Rydz of England during their quarter-final match on day fourteen of the 2024/25 Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on January 01, 2025 in London, England

But, as I said earlier, it is all about timing in this set format. You can lose two sets in a row 3-0 and then win two 3-2 and you are level in sets but 10-6 down in legs. MVG’s all-round game is excellent, but Littler’s is just that little better. That said, if it gets close it becomes a mental game as much as a physical one. Van Gerwen will not only want to give Littler a game, he will want to let him know he is in one too.

07:45 PM GMT

Luke Littler interview: If I win World Darts Championship I’ll hide away – no one will find me

A few weeks ago Jeremy Wilson spoke to Luke Littler about the most incredible year of his life.

Littler was unknown outside of darts back then but almost all eyes now are on the boy who simply signs autograph requests: ‘The Nuke’. “Crazy,” is Littler’s description of the two weeks in which he became the most recognisable teenager in the country and the magnet – if not ultimately the winner – of the most-watched darts tournament in history. He now reveals that he escaped to a secret location in Wales following a final against Luke Humphries that attracted the biggest non-football audience in Sky Sports’ 35-year existence.

Read the full interview here.

07:39 PM GMT

You can see why Littler is favourite

Only one game where he has not averaged more than 100, whereas Van Gerwen has had only one game where he has averaged more than 100. Of course, the game is not won on averages and it’s possible that the man winning might even have the lower average. It is generally a decent guide to how someone has been playing all-round, though – especially in the latter stages when the quality of opponents increases.

Luke Littler celebrates winning their semi-final match against Stephen Bunting (not pictured) on day fifteen of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London

07:36 PM GMT

This is quite good

If you ever wondered...

A peek behind the scenes… Where do darts players go in their break? 👀🎯 pic.twitter.com/MjIF4elxNQ — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2025

07:35 PM GMT

PDC major performances in 2024

I’ve said for a long time that the PDC should try and codify their year with four majors, like tennis and golf. They should be the most prestigious and lucrative for players with the largest field. At the moment a ‘major’ tournament is any that is televised, which doesn’t quite sit right with me. It should be the World Championship, World Grand Prix, World Matchplay and UK Open. Four tournaments that differ in format and have open fields.

On the second rung would be things like the Premier League, Grand Slam of Darts, Masters, European Championship and Champions League. The World Series of Darts is a glorified exhibition tour, really.

Anyway, here’s how both men fared in the biggest tournaments in 2024:

Littler

World Championship: Runner-up

UK Open: Quarter-final

World Matchplay: Last 32

World Grand Prix: Last 32

Premier League: Winner

Grand Slam of Darts: Winner

So, not necessarily a glittering year but his racking up of titles on the floor and elsewhere has helped him up the rankings.

Van Gerwen

World Championship: Quarter-final

UK Open: Last 64

World Matchplay: Runner-up

World Grand Prix: Last 32

Premier League: Semi-finals

Grand Slam of Darts: Last 32

Again, by his standards not a great year. He did knock out Littler 10-6 in the World Matchplay but that is a much shorter leg-based format.

07:32 PM GMT

It’s getting busy early on in Ally Pally

Fans inside Ally Pally already lined up an hour early to be next to the players for the walk-ons. Ticket touts, half and half Littler-Van Gerwen scarves and camera crews from just about every corner of the globe too. Sir Chris Hoy will be here, too, to present the Ballon d’Art for the most maximum 180s in the tournament.

07:26 PM GMT

More good signs for Littler?

Truffle the ‘psychic’ pig has predicted Luke Littler as the winner of this final. And by ‘predicted’ I mean chose a bucket of feed with Luke Littler’s name on it, instead of one with Michael van Gerwen’s name on it. Make of that what you will.

07:19 PM GMT

Tale of the tape: The Nuke vs Mighty Mike

07:13 PM GMT

Who leads the way in the Ballon D’art?

Yes, this is a real trophy. It was created by sponsors Paddy Power last year and is awarded to the player who hits the most 180s during the tournament. It would be an enormous surprise if Littler did not win it given the current standings... how on earth is Van Gerwen going to hit 22 more 180s than Littler in this game?

Luke Littler 64 Michael van Gerwen 43 Callan Rydz 43 Chris Dobey 41 Kevin Doets 28 Nathan Aspinall 26

07:04 PM GMT

Sky have been replaying some of the most memorable PDC finals

There have been plenty of them. The early years were dominated by Phil Taylor, who achieved four whitewashes between 1995 and 2006 but in amongst that there was 7-6 win against Kevin Painter in 2004 and a 7-6 loss in 2003 to John Part. Other thrillers have included 2011 where Adrian Lewis hit a nine-dart finish in beating Gary Anderson 7-5 and Anderson’s first title that was a 7-6 win over Phil Taylor.

Raymond Van Barneveld of Holland celebrates a point against Phil Taylor of England Britain during the finals of the Ladbrokes World Darts Championship at The Circus Tavern, on January 1, 2007 in Purfleet, England

It is hard to look past the 2007 final (above), though, when Raymond van Barneveld (still ranked 32 in the world at time of writing) beat Taylor 7-6 to cap the greatest year of his life. That match took place 20 days before Luke Littler was born.

06:52 PM GMT

Littler’s route to the final

R2 beat Ryan Meikle 3-1 (100.85 average)

R3 beat Ian White 4-1 (97.84 average)

R4 beat Ryan Joyce 4-3 (103.14 average)

QF beat Nathan Aspinall 5-2 (101.54 average)

SF beat Stephen Bunting 6-1 (105.48 average)

06:45 PM GMT

Van Gerwen’s route to the final

R2 beat James Hurrell 3-0 (94.85 average)

R3 beat Brendan Dolan 4-2 (97.01 average)

R4 beat Jeffrey de Graaf 4-2 (91.85 average)

QF beat Callan Rydz 5-3 (103.88 average)

SF beat Chris Dobey 6-1 (98.84 average)

06:38 PM GMT

‘It feels as if we’re going to have fireworks tonight’

"We're going to have fireworks tonight" 🎆



Michael van Gerwen looks ahead to the World Darts Championship final against Luke Littler 🎯 pic.twitter.com/WyDEoFlFfW — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2025

06:31 PM GMT

Littler speaks before the final

"Couldn't ask for much better" 🙌



Luke Littler on the year he's had since the 2024 World Darts Championship final 🎯 pic.twitter.com/PByTOCJZX9 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2025

06:25 PM GMT

MVG says players that lick their hands are ‘disgusting’

Luke Littler can expect no warm welcome from his rival Michael van Gerwen when the pair meet on the oche in tonight’s World Darts Championship final as the Dutchman finds shaking hands with players who lick their hands “really disgusting”.

Littler has been on the end of friendly treatment in his last two outings, with both Nathan Aspinall and Stephen Bunting laughing with the Cheshire youngster and shaking his hand following near-nine-dart finishes and big checkouts.

However, there will be no repeat with fiery Dutchman Van Gerwen, who has explained why he prefers to fist bump opponents rather than shake their hands.

“You have a lot of players who have rituals,” three-time world champion Van Gerwen told the Darts Draait Door podcast in December. “Before the match they lick their entire hand. You really have a lot of them. I find that really disgusting.”

Both Bunting and former world champion Gerwyn Price have been seen regularly licking their hands to help with their grip of darts before their thrown, but it is something that has put Van Gerwen off from shaking anyone’s hand during competitions.

“I really don’t do that [handshake]. I actually always do a boxing match [bump], just to be safe,” he added.

The handshakes between Littler and his opponents during sets has also been picked up on by critics, with players accused of being too friendly to take the fight to the world No 4.

Former PDC World Championship semi-finalists Mark Webster was critical of Bunting during Thursday’s last-four encounter, where ‘The Bullet’ congratulated Littler on nearly landing a nine-dart finish as well as an impressive 170 checkout on bullseye.

Bunting was friendly with Littler on the oche in his 6-1 defeat - PA/Zac Goodwin

“That’s all a bit much,” Webster said on Sky Sports. “This is a World Championship semi-final. Maybe I’m being a bit harsh.”

But Littler is not expecting any warm gestures from Van Gerwen. “There will be no fist bumps after sets, I’m pretty sure,” he said after Thursday’s victory.

“Of course, it’s the final and we’ve both got to stay focused. I can’t wait for it tomorrow.

“This is the main one that fans wanted to see, well as soon as Luke [Humphries] went out. As soon as Luke went out, all the focus was on me.

“But you’ve got to see who Michael has got past, he’s got through some tough challenges and so have I. But this is probably the hardest game to win.”

06:16 PM GMT

What is the format for the final this evening?

As with every round in the tournament, the match is in a set format. Each set is the best of five legs with the player throwing first alternating. The first player to three wins the set and then the first player to seven sets wins the tournament.

If the match goes to six sets each, the deciding 13th set must be won by two clear legs (3-1, 4-2, 5-3 for example). If the deciding set gets to five legs all then the game will be decided by a sudden-death leg with the throw continuing the pattern from the start of the set.

05:53 PM GMT

Good evening

Tonight is the night. The 2025 PDC World Darts Championship final between Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler. The tournament that began on December 15 is reaching its conclusion and it is a very tasty finale. In one corner we have the Green Machine, Mighty Michael van Gerwen, a winner of three of these championships in the past but none since 2019. In the other, purple corner is Luke Littler, a boy entering his second successive final in only his second tournament who probably is the most talented person to have picked up a set of darts.

For a while it seemed as if Van Gerwen could seriously challenge many of Phil Taylor’s seemingly unreachable landmarks. Yet, whilst the Dutchman has racked up an impressive total of trophies, most of those titles came between 2012 and 2020 with just six of his 47 major titles coming since the Covid years. The past few years he has found it more difficult to pick up trophies as the standard at the very top of the game has improved and his own level has dropped. In any case, his return of three world titles has always felt a bit light for someone of his ability.

Luke Littler of England reacts during the semifinal match against Stephen Bunting of England, at the World Darts Championship in London, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025

Given Luke Littler’s age and ability, he now seems the more likely man to challenge Taylor’s numerical dominance of the sport. His progress through this year’s tournament is clearly different to last year’s one when he went from an unseeded unknown to a household name in the space of three weeks.

He has risen to fourth in the world in the past 12 months and has dealt with the attention and pressure well so far – with no fewer than four 100-plus averages from his five games so far. The biggest scare he had was a 4-3 victory against Ryan Joyce in the fourth round when the big Geordie pushed him to the limit with superb finishing. Yet Littler emerged victorious and has since made light work of Nathan Aspinall and Stephen Bunting in the quarters and semis.

Van Gerwen will surely prove a tougher opponent than those this evening. He eased through his semi-final 6-1 against Chris Dobey but probably relied on his B-game rather than his A-game. He will surely need the latter to challenge Littler this evening, if the Englishman plays anything like he did last night.

Of course, this being the world championship and the format set play it means the element of timing and winning big moments is as important as relentless brilliance. The problem is that Littler’s relentless brilliance and power scoring normally gives him opportunity after opportunity. Break his throw and you may well find yourself being broken back in the very next game. Whilst second favourite, Van Gerwen certainly has a chance. No doubt that this would be his greatest achievement in darts if he were to pull it off.