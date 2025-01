Luke Littler through to the semi-finals again at World Darts Championship

Luke Littler advanced to the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship for a second year running as he cruised past Nathan Aspinall 5-2 in their last-eight clash.

The 17-year-old hit 15 maximums, taking his tally for the tournament past the half-century mark, and capitalised on Aspinall’s inability to finish his own opportunities as he made it look relatively comfortable.

Aspinall extended the contest by getting it back to 4-2 but Littler closed it out as he looks to cap an outstanding first year on the PDC Tour – in which he was won 10 titles – with his first world crown.

Luke Littler looked comfortable in his quarter-final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I think we both played very well there,” Littler said on Sky Sports. “I’m so glad to win. The crowd were chanting for Nathan, they wanted the comeback, but I had to finish it…

“The Ryan Meikle game (in the second round) was very tough but ever since it has felt like last year. I’m just playing with absolute confidence.

“When they’re going in I’m playing with freedom, but now I’m looking on to the semi-finals.”

Littler will face Stephen Bunting, who saw off Peter Wright 5-2 earlier in the evening to reach the semi-finals for the first time in four years.

Bunting stormed into a 4-0 lead against a struggling Wright, and although the Scot rallied by pulling two sets back, he had left himself too much to do.

Michael van Gerwen booked his own semi-final spot with victory over Callan Rydz (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“In the back room, I felt real nervous, on edge,” Bunting said. “Peter Wright is a fan favourite and he is my son’s favourite player.

“I felt sorry for my son but I knew the crowd was going to turn pivotal in the middle of the game. And listen (to the crowd) in the first four sets you were unreal but you have got to do better.”

Michael van Gerwen will face Chris Dobey in the last four after overcoming Callan Rydz in a thrilling quarter-final.

The two men traded maximums in an enthralling contest before Van Gerwen capitalised on a Rydz miss to take it 5-3.

Newcastle’s world number 43 Rydz was in scintillating form – having not lost a set at this year’s tournament before the quarter-finals – and hit another 17 maximums to take his total for the competition to 43, but he found his match in Van Gerwen.

One of the truly great Quarter-Finals at Alexandra Palace… 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PeUAlgvXZc — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2025

The Dutchman, seeking a fourth world title, averaged 103.10 with 14 maximums of his own to battle his way through to a ninth career semi-final appearance.

“He gave me everything,” Van Gerwen said. “He didn’t stop hitting trebles. When I was 4-2 up, I thought I broke him but he never gave up.

“I was getting annoyed at a point! But I did it when I had to and I’m really happy with my performance. My game is in a good place. We are only in the semis, so it doesn’t mean anything yet.

“The game had everything, it had drama, 180s and to be part of games like this gives you a lot of joy. It’s one of the best performances I have done in a long time. I’m over the moon.”

Dobey is into the last four for the first time in his career after rallying from two sets down to beat Gerwyn Price 5-3.