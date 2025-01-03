Luke Littler hammers Michael van Gerwen to win first World Championship

Luke Littler realised his dream by winning the World Championship after bulldozing his way past Michael van Gerwen.

The 17-year-old sensation beat Van Gerwen 7-3 in a one-sided final to become the youngest ever world champion.

Victory consolidates his position as the top dog in the sport and avenges the final defeat he suffered to Luke Humphries on debut last year.

Littler was in tears after throwing the winning dart to claim what will surely be the first of many world titles.

HISTORY. MADE. 🏆 LUKE LITTLER HAS DONE IT!!! He is crowned the youngest ever champion as he wins the 2024/25 @paddypower World Darts Championship! A special talent. pic.twitter.com/HVI8KtWrhh — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2025

He has spent the last 12 months proving that breakthrough run was not a fluke, winning 10 titles in 2024, including the Premier League and Grand Slam of Darts.

But this was the big one he wanted and it validates all the hype that has surrounded him over the last 12 months.

The rest of the darting world will be strapping themselves in for years of Littler domination and it is not outlandish to think he could one day surpass Phil Taylor’s record of 16 world titles.

The way he got the better of three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen showed he is the real deal.

Van Gerwen had no answer for Littler (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Van Gerwen had caused Littler more trouble than anyone else on the tour in 2024 but the teenager got the better of proceedings when it mattered the most.

He averaged 102.73, threw 12 180s and took out 56 per cent of his doubles.

Friday night’s final was the hottest ticket in town as the two biggest names in the sport went head-to-head for the Sid Waddell Trophy.

It was expected to surpass the record 3.71m viewers that tuned in to last year’s final between Littler and Humphries when the teenager won a new army of fans.

LITTLER IS THE WORLD CHAMPION! 🏆 LUKE LITTLER ACHIEVES HIS DARTING DESTINY! The 17-year-old sensation produces a spectacular display to defeat Michael van Gerwen 7-3 and create more history at Alexandra Palace! 📺 https://t.co/pIQvhqYxEj#WCDarts | Final pic.twitter.com/QbQgg2B1oA — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2025

For Van Gerwen, the wait for a first title since 2018 goes on and, although he has shown glimpses of his best throughout, defeat cements his position in Littler’s shadow.

The match was effectively over after just 24 minutes of action as Littler won 12 of the opening 15 legs to cruise into a 4-0 lead.

That was due to a mixture of Littler’s scoring power and a damagingly poor success rate on the doubles for Van Gerwen, who missed a host of important chances.

He finally got on the board with a 132 checkout but it was more of the same as Littler continued to keep him at arm’s length.

Littler got the job done with a double 16 to get his hands on the trophy.

He told Sky Sports: “I can’t believe it, honestly, I can’t believe it.

Luke Littler with The Sid Waddell Trophy (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We both played so well, and I said I needed to get off to a quick start tonight, and that’s what I did. But I knew Michael was behind me the whole game. Everyone dreams of lifting this trophy. I can’t believe it.

“That first game against Ryan Meikle, I keep saying it, but it’s the game that really mattered, and throughout I’ve just settled.

“At 2-0 up (in the final set) I started getting nervous but I said to myself to just relax. I was throwing for the match and to get it over and done with then was special.”

Littler added: “I learned a lot (in last year’s tournament). Last year in the semis against Rob Cross, that was the first time I was 1-0 down, and then obviously against Luke.

“No-one will know this, but earlier today, I watched all of the game back against Luke and I just had the visions.”

17 Years, 11 Months and 13 Days old… Luke Littler is a darting phenom and creates an incredible piece of history! pic.twitter.com/2NA8M0qJFo — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2025

Asked what the rest of 2025 holds for him, Littler said: “Anything. I could end 2025 winning absolutely nothing, but I’ve picked up the best.

“I want to get more than 10 titles this year, but if I end 2025 with nothing, I’ve picked the big one up.”

Van Gerwen said: “Fair play to him, every chance he got, every moment he had to hurt me, he did it. I sometimes say that every 17 years a star gets born, and he is one of them.”

The 35-year-old Dutchman, a three-time world champion, added: “He did well and he deserves it. Of course it hurts, but that’s how it should be. If it doesn’t hurt, you’re not going to be a sportsman.

“It is what it is at the moment, and I have to move on, I have to make sure I keep playing better. I’m an old b****** compared to him! I have to take this on the chin. I wasn’t sharp enough at the beginning of the game.”